Verde Selvans Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Looks Stunning In Real Life

With customer deliveries around the corner, Raging Bull dealers are now welcoming examples of the heavily revised V10 supercars and I've brought along an example for you.
Thanks to the social media post below, we'll be able to feat our eyes on a pair of Evos, with these Lamborghinis coming in their launch colors.
The fixed-roof incarnation of the mid-engined beast comes dressed in Arancio Xanto, while the attire of the Spyder is called Verde Selvans. Keep in mind that we're talking about all-new colors, which come as four-layer shades.
This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the Evo has borrowed the 640 hp Performante spec. And while the active aero remains exclusive to the special edition, the newcomer has other aces up its sleeve.
I'm talking about hardware goodies such as rear-wheel steering and four-wheel torque vectoring, along with the new electronic brain that keeps everything in check.
So the newcomer promises to push that bottom out through the corners ever so slightly (we're not talking about electronics-off drifting stunts here), which is just what you want to hear from a machine that keeps a V10 in its middle section.
Oh, and since the current quarter-mile world record belongs to a "standard" LP610-4 Huracan (think: 10.4s on Toyo R888R rubber), perhaps the more muscular Evo can claim that title. Then again, this is another story for another time.
The new seats provide the same support from the previous carbon sport seats but adds a whole new aggressive look and are extremely comfortable to sit and drive in!
The cockpit of the Huracan EVO is gorgeous! Here we see the new EVO-trim Sportivo seats in alcantara, the new carbon skin package and Lamborghini's new 8.4 inch HMI system.