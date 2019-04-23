autoevolution

Verde Selvans Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Looks Stunning In Real Life

23 Apr 2019, 8:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Pronounce "Lamborghini" and you can visually a supercar dressed in a stunning shade that makes your imagination dance even standing still. Well, Sant'Agata Bolognese isn't prepared to let go of this image (why would it), which is why the Italians have prepared some bewildering new shades for the Huracan Evo.
33 photos
Huracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in GenevaHuracan Evo Spyder in Geneva
And while we've all seen the oficial photos of the Huracan Evo Coupe and Spyder, the time has come to feast our eyes on pics that come from the real world.

With customer deliveries around the corner, Raging Bull dealers are now welcoming examples of the heavily revised V10 supercars and I've brought along an example for you.

Thanks to the social media post below, we'll be able to feat our eyes on a pair of Evos, with these Lamborghinis coming in their launch colors.

The fixed-roof incarnation of the mid-engined beast comes dressed in Arancio Xanto, while the attire of the Spyder is called Verde Selvans. Keep in mind that we're talking about all-new colors, which come as four-layer shades.

This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the Evo has borrowed the 640 hp Performante spec. And while the active aero remains exclusive to the special edition, the newcomer has other aces up its sleeve.

I'm talking about hardware goodies such as rear-wheel steering and four-wheel torque vectoring, along with the new electronic brain that keeps everything in check.

So the newcomer promises to push that bottom out through the corners ever so slightly (we're not talking about electronics-off drifting stunts here), which is just what you want to hear from a machine that keeps a V10 in its middle section.

Oh, and since the current quarter-mile world record belongs to a "standard" LP610-4 Huracan (think: 10.4s on Toyo R888R rubber), perhaps the more muscular Evo can claim that title. Then again, this is another story for another time.

 

Huracan š % @luvjonesss @lamboparamus #lamborghini #huracan #saturday #huracanEVOspyder #lamborghini #murcielago #aventador #lamborghini #autosport #automotive #justcarvanessa #vanessa_cars #amazingcars247 #italy #followme #igcar #supercars #billionairesclub #luxury #hypercar #blacklist #autokings #carswithoutlimits #caroftheday #majestic_cars #instacar #car #exoticcar #superstreet #eurocar

A post shared by M-Vanessa Armeni æòÎÁ (@vanessa_cars) on Apr 20, 2019 at 9:01am PDT


 

Which EVO would you pick, Coupe á or Spyder šS . . . . . #lamborghiniparamusentourage #Lamborghini #lamborghiniparamus #urus #ssuv #sincewemadeitpossible #evo #huracan #performante #aventador #supercar #newjersey #bergencounty #bergen #paramus #newyork #newyorkcity #pennsylvania #connecticut #car #cars #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #itswhitenoise #unique #rare #drive

A post shared by Alan Reichenthal (@alan_lambo) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:07am PDT


 

Introducing the brand new carbon fiber sport seats for the Huracan EVO!! ) The new seats provide the same support from the previous carbon sport seats but adds a whole new aggressive look and are extremely comfortable to sit and drive in! Order your Huracan EVO Spyder with @lamboparamus today!

A post shared by Lamborghini Paramus (@lamboparamus) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:22am PDT


 

The cockpit of the Huracan EVO is gorgeous! Here we see the new EVO-trim Sportivo seats in alcantara, the new carbon skin package and Lamborghini’s new 8.4 inch HMI system. p

A post shared by Lamborghini Paramus (@lamboparamus) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Lamborghini Huracan Evo lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 