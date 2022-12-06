Lamborghini Signs Romain Grosjean, Ex-F1 Driver Enters the World of GT3 Racing

After racing in Formula 1 and IndyCar, Romain Grosjean will prove his skills as of next year behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, run by Iron Lynx, having been signed as an official Lamborghini Factory Driver.
Born in Switzerland and racing under a French license, Grosjean will join his colleagues, Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, and all three will also act as test drivers for the Lamborghini Iron Lynx’s LMDh car, set to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in 2024.
“We are very proud to welcome Romain Grosjean to the Lamborghini family, for this new and exciting period in the history of Squadra Corse,” said the Raging Bull’s chief of Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna. “He’s a driver with a huge amount of experience in various categories over the years, and will be able to add a great deal of value to both our GT3 program, but more importantly, the development of our LMDh car as well.”
Grosjean will get to put the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 racer through its paces in an official environment during the 24 Hours of Daytona. Subsequently, we will compete in additional endurance events throughout the 2023 season, with the full program to be released in due course.
“It’s an honor to be joining Lamborghini, [as] it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids,” said Grosjean. “I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 […] and later in the year developing the new LMDh, which is a beautiful car – I’m lucky to have seen it – and an incredible project in endurance.”
Romain Grosjean spent nine seasons in Formula 1, where he raced for Renault, Lotus, and Haas, recording ten podiums. Prior to that, he bagged a number of junior single-seater titles, winning the Formula 3 Euroseries in 2007, the AutoGP in 2010, and the GP2 Series in 2011. He also raced in GTs, winning the FIA GTI World Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2010, and competing in the Spa 24 the same year. Grosjean spent the last two seasons racing in the IndyCar Series.
