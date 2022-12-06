BMW R 18 Isle of Man Has M4 Vibes, Maps All Over

If you’re a bit tired of seeing customized Harley-Davidsons all day long, know there’s a relatively new kid in town, and sooner or later it may become about as visible as its American cruiser rivals: the BMW R 18.
The German-made bike has been around for a decent amount of time now, but it kind of feels it isn't exactly capturing the imagination of riders all over as it should. BMW is hard at work trying to make the cruiser stick, including by having its partners customize R 18s.
The most recent such stunt took place last month, when BMW Motorrad unloaded no less than seven custom R 18s. We’ve already discussed the Black Jack, and it’s now time for the second bike in the series, called BMW R 18 Isle of Man.
This thing was made with help from Poland-based BMW Dobrzanski Team Customs, and it’s meant to honor both the place revered by motorcycle riders all over, and German racer Georg Meier.
Meier was the first foreign national to win the Senior TT on Isle of Man. He did so back in 1939 as part of the factory BMW team, and riding a BMW RS 255 Kompressor.
It’s the location, the rider and the RS 255 this custom R 18 is meant to honor. To that end, the bike sports on its side the number 49, the one Meier started with in the Isle of Man race all those decades ago.
What’s more, it is wrapped in a color called Isle of Man green metallic, something you may be familiar with as it’s used on the BMW M4. And there are even maps of Isle of Man, some hidden in there, others displayed in hard-to-miss places like the fuel tank.
We’re not given any bit of info as to whether mechanical changes were done to the stock R 18, and we’re also not informed on how much the bike cost to put together.
