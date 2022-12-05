BMW R 18 Black Jack Is Enough to Scare Custom Harleys Away

About a month ago, German bike maker BMW Motorrad pulled the wraps off a new collection of customized R 18 motorcycles. It’s the latest attempt in BMW’s coordinated effort to bring the fight to Harley-Davidson not only in the cruiser segment, but also on the custom motorcycle scene.
As of today, we’ll take a closer look at each of the seven custom R 18s presented by BMW, both as a means to wash off the Harley taste, but also because there’s no better time to dream about riding a custom bike than in the middle of winter.
We’ll kick off our coverage with something called Black Jack. It was put together over in Poland by a crew called ZK Motors Kielce, and it’s an apparition so dark it could easily scare off some unsuspecting Harley rider when approaching from behind.
As its name says, the goal was to come up with a fearsome BMW, and for that black lacquer and black chrome were used abundantly. Every piece of hardware, from the headlight ring to the engine covers, were covered in them.
The machine was propped on rather small 16-inch wheels wrapped in big, fat tires as a means to give it “an elongated, low and masculine appearance.” Two playing cards, an ace and a jack, are featured on the rear fender, and the name Black Jack can be seen on the engine, milled from aluminum. The engine of the bike is still the stock one, with no modifications, with the rider seated on a quilted single seat.
Neither ZK Motors nor BMW Motorrad said anything about how much the bike cost to be remade like this, or what is the message it is supposed to send through its name and styling.
Don’t expect to see a production run of the Black Jack, as this one, just like the other bikes in the release, is a one-off.
