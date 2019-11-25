autoevolution

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento "Vision GT" Is Better Than the Real Deal

25 Nov 2019, 15:11 UTC ·
Lamborghini swept everybody off their feet over the weekend, introducing the show-stopping V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept. Since we're talking about video game material here, the sliced-up appearance of the machine is spot on - heck, the gaming community is placing tons of wings and spoilers on the Countach these days. But what about the real world?
11 photos
Widebody Lamborghini Sesto Elemento renderingWidebody Lamborghini Sesto Elemento renderingWidebody Lamborghini Sesto Elemento renderingWidebody Lamborghini Sesto Elemento rendering2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
The styling language featured on the Vision GT is obviously not that far from what we've see on the Sian, the Italian carmaker's latest "production" model (only 63 examples are being built). And if we look at other Raging Bull one-offs, few-offs and concepts from recent years, the busy design is something that stands out.

Well, this is a topic that splits opinions like few others: certain aficionados, myself included, believe the Italian carmaker should look more towards the simple styling cues that made machines like the Miura, the Countach and the Diablo famous. As for the other camp, well, you can see the manifestations of its beliefs on the models mentioned above.

So, let's say Lamborghini was prepared to introduce a new uber-limited model and the automaker would switch camps - how would the end result look?

Well, the machine portrayed in the rendering above comes to answer that question. The starting point used here is the Sesto Elemento. This dates back to the late Gallardo era (think: 2011), with only 20 units of the 999-kilogram/2,202 lbs machine having been brought to the world.

Now, Gurdeep Panesar, the digital artist who delivered the eye candy, updated the Sesto Elemento thanks to the lighting signature up front. And you can see the Terzo Millennio influences as far as this part of the creature is concerned, with these also linking the machine to the said Vision GT.

Note that we must also consider the other small bits, such as a subtle widebody - you can check out all the differences in the gallery above, which also includes the original.

