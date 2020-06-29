Lamborghini RS7 Looks Like a Mass-Produced Coupe Version of the Estoque

A face swap imagining how the Audi RS7 would look with a Lamborghini Urus front end could easily get some dreaming about a mass-produced version of the Estoque concept that the Italian carmaker presented at the 2008 Paris Motors Show.
Created by Instagram artist j.b.cars, the rendering was actually supposed to imagine a “Lamborghini luxurious coupe based on the RS7” which would eventually compete against the likes of and M8.
And while the Urus front fascia appears to fit the RS7 like a glove, the end result seems to look more like an interesting mix of two other concepts that have already been presented by Lamborghini.
First and foremost, it’s the Estoque, the 4-door sedan that was announced by the Italian company in 2008 at the Paris Motor Show. Despite several people familiar with the matter claiming Lamborghini was interested in mass-producing the Estoque, the model never evolved beyond the concept phase, remaining just a one-off model previewing a four-door Lamborghini sedan.
And then, because the rendering envisions a 2-door model, the Lamborghini Asterion coupe is another concept that gets pretty close to this Urus and RS7 mix. The Asterion was announced by Lamborghini at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and was supposed to be the Italian company’s first hybrid model, coming with a 5.2-liter V10 engine paired with a total of 3 different electric motors.
The power output was impressive, with the V10 engine offering 602 horsepower, while the electric units added another 296 horsepower. This was enough for the Asterion to reach a maxim speed of 298 km/h (185 mph).
Neither the Estoque nor the Asterion ever reached mass production, so the rendering here could very well be considered some sort of Audi contribution to making them happen. Of course, you’d better not hold your breath for a collaboration between Lamborghini and Audi to take place anytime soon, and the digital rendering of the coupe is pretty much the only thing we can get right now.
