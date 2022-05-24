Lamborghini Owners Flaunt 57 Majestic Beasts in Times Square, Face Traffic Jam

Car guys and bikers get a lot of hate from the public when they meet. It’s partially due to the traffic snarl-up they cause and the noise nuisance from their popping exhaust tips. I wouldn’t judge them. Car meets/drives are euphoric, and for most car enthusiasts, it’s the only time their blood, sweat, and tears working on their rides pay off.
James Lucas Condon, popularly known as TheStradman on YouTube, took part in Festival Del Toro, a Lamborghini-only rally event (Shmee150 sneaked a Mustang), driving from New Jersey to the inner streets of New York City.
New York is famous for many things, including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square, Broadway, Skyscrapers, and Wallstreet. But never Lamborghinis. If you want to spot a bounty of Lamborghinis and luxury cars go to Dorchester, Harrods, or Sloane Street in London.
For Festival Del Toro, TheStradman, and a bunch of other Lamborghini enthusiasts took their straight-piped hell-raisers to the streets of New York. The caravan of about 57 Lamborghinis, roughly a $6 million-plus convoy (considering each Lambo is $200,000), cruised through the jam-packed streets of New York, flaunting their irresistible majestic beauties.
This wasn’t the best of ideas, considering the recent hikes in fuel and how insatiable these throaty supercars can get. It would have been a bummer if one stalled in the middle of Manhattan, but then again, what’s $8.50/gallon if your car is worth more than $200,000 (plus options).
It didn’t take long before Condon’s precious Lamborghini Aventador Roadster started heating up under the intense humidity. But with all the lights, cameras, and attention from the enthusiastic crowd, he couldn’t resist revving the engine a couple of times.
“When my Aventador Coupe overheated in the past, when you turn the car off and let it cool down, it won’t turn on. It goes into limp mode, where it won’t turn on for like three or four hours. So, we cannot shut this car off under no circumstances whatsoever,” Condon confessed.
Empire State Of Mind by Jay Z and Alicia Keys talks of New York being a "concrete jungle where dreams are made of." For Condon, those words are like a prophecy. Two years ago, his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster was in downtown Chicago after rear-ending a cop car. Fast-forward, the car was repaired and he bought it. After a thousand man hours of labor, he flaunts it in Times Square, New York City.
