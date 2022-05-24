Bentley Azure Range Unveiled, It Comes With a New Focus for the Brand

Shortly after introducing its new flagship, Bentley has gone ahead and announced the availability of Azure variants for all five of its model lines. The idea with the new range, called Azure, is that it comes with elegant design, as well as features that were curated to help ensure wellbeing behind the wheel.
The new focus for Bentley, on top of being the world's leading sustainable mobility company, is the concept of automotive wellness. The entire concept was developed with the help of experts in the field, as well as neuroscientists.
Using advanced driver assistance tech, along with a stress-free interior ambiance, Bentley's Azure range plans to offer safer and more relaxing journeys.
As Bentley notes, the idea is to have the ability to traverse long distances swiftly and smoothly, with the occupants ready to resume their busy lives at the end of any trip. In other words, the description sounds like the definition of grand touring, but with a twist on relaxation, a dash of smoothness, and safety.
Therefore, Bentley models will have three distinct flavors, which are Speed, Mulliner, and Azure. The last two are subtly different interpretations of the Bentley experience, while Mulliner models will be the pinnacle of both luxury and performance in the range.
It sounds a bit too complicated, but they will all drive like you expect a Bentley to drive, and will feature slight differences in how they make the driver and passengers feel.
For example, all Azure models will have the Front Seat Comfort specification, which has 22-way adjustable seats with heating and ventilation. The massage function that was integrated into them allows for the prevention of fatigue through six programmable settings that lead to micro-adjustments in muscle and posture, Bentley explains.
The 48V active anti-roll control system is also a key element in this lineup, which cushions the ride by electronically decoupling anti-roll bars, while also applying up to 1,300 Nm of anti-roll torque in just 0.3 seconds during cornering to keep the body flat.
The comfort side of the ride will also be ensured by the standard selection of the Touring Specification of driver-assist systems, which have been implemented and improved over the years for maximum control and safety to prevent accidents or at least mitigate their severity.
Special attention was paid to NVH, with a reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. The Bentayga EWB Azure is between four and 26 percent quieter than its rivals, depending on where someone is seated in the vehicle, and its secondary ride vibration is up to 27 percent lower than its rivals. All the above are just some of the things that Bentley has done for its new Azure range.
