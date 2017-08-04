Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spotted in the Wild, V10 Sounds Brutal

Lamborghini lifted the embargo on the Huracan Performante reviews only a couple of days ago, so we are surprised to see one in the wild already. In this grayish color, it's looking a little more restrained, if such a word could ever describe the fastest production car to go around the Nurburgring.

6 minutes and 51 seconds - that's how long it took for Performante to lap the Nordschleife. That's extraordinary, especially when Lamborghini is better known for doors that stuck out and sharp design. But it's not like the Huracan Performante lacks in that department.You could probably spend a good couple of hours searching for all the forged carbon components sprinkled around the car and analyzing how they were designed. Even the flappy paddles are made from the stuff, and their geometric shapes are more intricate than Batman 's costume. Forged carbon for the door handles? Now they're really spoiling us.You get a feeling that Lamborghini is more in touch with what the customer wants than ever before. They could have stripped down the interior to its bare essentials and set an even faster time, but most customers don't live next to the Nurburgring. They just want the most expensive V10 that will get them noticed on Rodeo Drive. The aero is probably the coolest thing about Performante. Instead of using hydraulics to move a big wing, like the McLaren P1 does, Lamborghini started from scratch and came up with ALA , a super-responsive and very light setup that delivers a ludicrous 750% more downforce than a standard Huracan. It can also be shuffled from side to side for better cornering.Speaking of which, the Huracan Performante is said to be much better at taking corners, thanks to new Pirelli tires that have stiffer sides, as well as suspension that is 10% stiffer vertically and 15% stiffer horizontally.The titanium exhaust system is an integral part of the experience. It helps shed weight as well as contributing to the power increase. But we think the way it sounds is also a big improvement.