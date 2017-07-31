autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Review Shows Active Aero on Imola Track

31 Jul 2017, 13:54 UTC ·
by
By now, you've probably already heard of Lamborghini's incredible Huracan Performante, which lapped the Nurburgring almost 5 seconds faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder.
Motor Trend heard about it too, which is why Jonny Lieberman flew to Italy's famous Imola race track to film a review of the most potent V10 supercar ever made.

His main goal is to get only one point across: that this is not a regular Lamborghini Huracan with a better body kit. The Italians could have called it the Superleggera again, but they didn't because weight reduction is only part of the formula. The aero is so advanced that it makes Audi jealous and needs patent protection.

After years of putting forged carbon only on concepts and a handful of exotics, it's now ready for the "mass market." You can see it on the front splitter and rear diffuser, contributing to around 40 kilos being trimmed from the supercar. There's also a titanium exhaust system that together with new engine internals boost power by 30 HP. Tipping the scales at 1,382 kilograms (3,047 pounds) dry, the car also boasts subtle chassis tweaks.

But incremental little changes are a Porsche thing, and this is no GT3 RS, says Lieberman. He believes the true secret of the Performante is that it can make every driver look and feel like a superhero. The brakes, the downforce, engine response and more are tuned to give you confidence. The ALA active aerodynamics system also has a big part to play. As the review explains, regular hydraulics systems you see on the P1 or Veyron are not only cumbersome and slow to respond, but also only change the downforce at the back of the car. The Performante does both ends and can even shuffle it around from one side to the other.

Even if you're just going to buy it for the thrill of going fast in a straight line, it won't disappoint. 640 PS (631) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque allow the Huracan Performante to thrust itself to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).

