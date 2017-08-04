autoevolution

IRIS eTrike is no Batmobile, Looks Futuristic Still

Self-driving electric cars are said to be the future of personal transportation, but with current standards, it’s hard to find a good combination between performance, comfort, range, and price. The new Tesla Model 3 seems by far the best option, but when it comes to price, that’s still a lot for your average city dweller.
Thankfully, a U.K. based company named Grant Sinclair Design Ltd has come with a better solution for the average person needing personal transportation in and around the city. It’s called the IRIS eTrike and it’s a futuristic pod that goes around using muscle and electric power.

Of course, an electric scooter or even a bicycle would be better for a congested city, but most people tend to dislike being exposed to the elements, and here’s where the IRIS eTrike shines.

The reverse trike pod is fully enclosed so it can be used even during rain or cold weather. Its body design is inspired by aerodynamic helmets used for velodrome bike racing to offer the least amount of air resistance for its configuration.

Its reverse-trike configuration offers improved stability at any speed while a next generation Quantum Foam EPP used in its body construction adds more safety from collisions. Built-in vents will channel air inside the cabin to keep the rider cool through anti-pollution charcoal filters.

Unlike other such vehicles, the IRIS is chest-high, so it’s easy to see in traffic, a thing also reinforced by its awesome futuristic design. LED headlights, indicators, and stoplights make it road legal and is classified as a pedelec electric tricycle.

Operating the IRIS is also a piece of cake. Hop inside and simply start paddling; the electric hub motor will automatically kick in to assist you with no throttle being required.

The ultra-efficient powertrain uses a 250-Watt motor enhanced with regenerative braking and other variants up to 1000 Watts are available. Thanks to an 8-speed bike gearing, the system will reach a maximum speed of around 30 mph (48 km/h) and the 48 V 20 Ah lithium-ion battery will take you up to 30 miles on a one-hour charge.

The cabin also includes a universal smartphone dock for GPS, music, calorie count, and more useful functions. There’s even a rearview camera, which can send live streaming to your device so you’ll know what’s behind you at any time.

The rear end is also fitted with a lockable storage compartment making it ideal to go shopping or use the IRIS as a courier vehicle.

In standard shape, the IRIS eTrike can be had for £3,999 (about €4,625 or $4,995). Preorders can already be registered on the company’s website with deliveries being estimated for Q4 2017.
