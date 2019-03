And the latest pixel of the effort portrays a Huracan Evo derivative that Sant'Agata Bolognese will certainly offer in the future. We're referring to a replacement for the Huracan Performante.Delivered by digital art label Nicolas Proulx, this render has quite a few things to offer, starting with the special livery, that also involves exposed carbon.Then there are the aero improvements. You see, while the Huracan Evo borrows the 640 hp V10 spec of the Performante the active aero has remained an asset of the latter.Of course, when the Italian automotive producer comes up with the facelifted Performante. And, in the eyes of overzealous drivers, the newcomer can't come soon enough.That's because the Huracan Evo packs some tech goodies that aren't found on the Performante and the special edition is supposed to be superior from all points of view.We're talking about handling-related bits, from the all-wheel steering and the torque vectoring to the new electronic brain of the supercar.And while it will take a bit for the Evo to start receiving specials, we'll remind you the Raging Bull is a master of derivatives. As such, you can expect plenty of fresh arrivals to land next decade.For one thing, Sant'Agata Bolognese loves to reverse the process of turning a road-going supercar into a racecar. This is the path that brought us models such as the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale (here's a review of the STS) and we should see the scheme being used for the Huracan. We'll keep an eye out for test vehicle and bring you the spyshots as soon as the prototypes hit the road.