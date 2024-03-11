Lamborghini Fan Gets Himself a Veneno, but the Car Is Fake!

The Lamborghini Veneno was a super limited edition that not many had the chance to buy. Even fewer could afford it. Somehow, some Lambo fans managed to get themselves a Veneno one way or another.
When Lamborghini rolled out the Veneno to mark the brand's 50th anniversary, the car world sat and stared. It was 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, and electrification was out of the question.
The model was powered by the almighty 6.5-liter V8, which pumped out 740 horsepower (750 metric horsepower) and 509 pound-feet (690 Newton meters of torque), all transferred to both axles through a seven-speed automated manual transmission.
Riding on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch units out back, shod with Pirelli P Zero tires, the Lamborghini Veneno did 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.9 seconds and maxed out at 221 mph (356 kph).
Lamborghini was selling this Raging Bull for a staggering $4 million, which made it one of the world's most expensive production models. So not many people could afford the extravagance. Price skyrocketed over the years. Low mileage examples can even go over the $7 million mark. That is if any of the very few owners decide they don't want a super collectible model that would only get more expensive as time passes.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand only built four coupes (one of them retained for the factory museum) and ten roadsters in 2013 and 2014. And that was it. All of them were painted in Grigio Metalluro with either red, greener white contrasting accent color.
The owner of this Veneno is based in Taipei, Taiwan. He spent 10 million yen, which is the equivalent of $68,142, to convert his good old Gallardo into a Veneno.
The Gallardo had arrived a decade earlier, and production ended in 2014 as well, when Lamborghini retired it to make room for the Huracan. It hit the market with the 5.0-liter V10, good for 493 horsepower (500 metric horsepower) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton meters) of torque.
The facelift brought along the 5.2-liter V10 that also showed up under the hood of the Audi R8 sports car and some extra oomph: 552 horsepower (560 metric horsepower) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton meters).
The car we are looking at sports a body kit that follows the lines of the Veneno silhouette. Well, sort of, because the proportions aren't exactly those of the real Veneno. The front fenders stick out too much and a fake quad exhaust showed up at the rear.
The car sports brake calipers painted in the colors of the Italian flag: red, white, and green and the wheels are very much like the original wheels of the Veneno.
As fake as this car is, it surely turns heads on the streets of Taipei. And it surely was way cheaper than the real deal.
We have reported about fake Lamborghini Venenos before. For instance, back in 2019, a modded Fiat X1/9 showed up online sporting a bizarre bodykit, designed to trick people into believing it was a real Lambo supercar. Let's be serious, nobody bought it.
However, some managed to get themselves a Veneno one way or another. Besides, who can actually realize that their Veneno is not the real deal? Nobody, if it's miles away they are looking at the car from.
