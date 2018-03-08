Wingless Lamborghini Veneno Rendering Looks Better than The Original

It's no secret that Lamborghini's modern hypercars split opinions like few other machines coming from established names and the Veneno delivers one of the best examples of this. Ever since the Sant'Agata Bolognese introduced the fixed-roof Veneno in 2014 (the Roadster came a year later), the Internet has tried to make the appearance of the V12 beast less polarising, with the help of renderings.

The render we have here comes from Yasid Oozear, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions.



The pixel wielder didn't take the Raging Bull too far, which is something we can't say about his usual approach. As such, shaving the massive rear wing of the Lambo is the main ingredient of the transformation. Nevertheless, we can't ignore the gaps in the rear section of the go-fast machine, which separate the engine compartment of the beast from its rear wheel arches.



The artist also delivered a brief description of his work on



Meanwhile in the real world, the Geneva Motor Show has brought a pair of extreme Lambos and we'll start with the official one. We're talking about the



