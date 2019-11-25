Lamborghini Diablo GTR "Straight Face" Has Massive Widebody, Looks Spot On

Does the Lamborghini Diablo look like the type of vehicle that requires assistance in the aesthetics department? The answer to that is obvious and also applies to the following question: will the Internet ever stop rendering widebody Lambos?
Now that we've established the path that led to the creation of the modded Diablo we have here, let's take a bit of time to focus on the details of this V12 vessel.
The first thing that draws attention is actually a factory feature, namely the shade of purple (the carmaker calls this Viola SE30) borrowed from the Diablo SE30, which was introduced back in the early 90s to celebrate three decades of Sant'Agata Bolognese activity.
However, this rendering is actually built on a different Diablo, since its starting point is the GTR racing version of the machine.
The idea behind the virtual build is to accentuate the motorsport look of the Diablo GTR with massive fenders. However, since the doors of the beast are in their, well, Lambo position, it's difficult to notice the impact the widebody kit has on the look of the car.
Then we have the #slammed take, which sees the mid-engined animal lowered on custom wheels - the latter comes from BBS, featuring a deep concave profile up front and an uber-generous dish at the rear.
Sant'Agata Bolognese only brought 30 examples of the Diablo GTR to the world, so purists worrying about this rendering becoming a build can expect that detail, along with its financial implication, to stand in the way of the process.
Perhaps you'd like to know more about the artist behind the work we have here. Well, the car lover's name is Karan Adivi and we're talking about a digital artist who always enjoys a good tuning adventure in the pixel world - as this Chevrolet Silverado shows, his passion isn't limited to supercars.
The first thing that draws attention is actually a factory feature, namely the shade of purple (the carmaker calls this Viola SE30) borrowed from the Diablo SE30, which was introduced back in the early 90s to celebrate three decades of Sant'Agata Bolognese activity.
However, this rendering is actually built on a different Diablo, since its starting point is the GTR racing version of the machine.
The idea behind the virtual build is to accentuate the motorsport look of the Diablo GTR with massive fenders. However, since the doors of the beast are in their, well, Lambo position, it's difficult to notice the impact the widebody kit has on the look of the car.
Then we have the #slammed take, which sees the mid-engined animal lowered on custom wheels - the latter comes from BBS, featuring a deep concave profile up front and an uber-generous dish at the rear.
Sant'Agata Bolognese only brought 30 examples of the Diablo GTR to the world, so purists worrying about this rendering becoming a build can expect that detail, along with its financial implication, to stand in the way of the process.
Perhaps you'd like to know more about the artist behind the work we have here. Well, the car lover's name is Karan Adivi and we're talking about a digital artist who always enjoys a good tuning adventure in the pixel world - as this Chevrolet Silverado shows, his passion isn't limited to supercars.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it simple today with an OEM widened Diablo GTR in Viola SE30. Slammed on some deep-dished BBS's.. . . . . . #lamborghini #lambo #lamborghinidiablo #diablo #3d #render #rendering #illustration #art #design #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #stancenation #lowered #violet #purple #airliftperformance #slammed #bagged