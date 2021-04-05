Lamborghini Countach Hybrid Supercar Looks Like Exotic Fusion in Colorful Render

With Lamborghini gearing up to deliver new electrified models, some of which should land later this year, can one be surprised to see the digital art realm dreaming up a gas-electric incarnation of the Countach? We'll skip answering that question and zoom in on the rendering portraying the creation instead.
While purists will undoubtedly beg to differ, this creation can be considered a
2.0 X.0 ode to the iconic Raging Bull. You see, nowadays, photorealistic renderings take the Marcello Gandini design of the classic Lambo above and beyond, so the fresh eye candy sitting before us is the internet's way of showing love to the machine. Besides, the Italian automaker has shown an open attitude towards custom real-world projects revolving around its creations.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who sits behind these pixels, has massaged each and every aspect of the Sant'Agata Bolognese creation. In fact, as the aficionado reminds us in the Instagram post below, this is the latest evolution of his Countach work, which allows us to feast our eyes on a noncomformist paint job packaged in what the artist labels as "a really simple, abstract illustrative-styled experiment I felt like making,"
Looking past the Lamborghini's vivid finish, one might wonder if this is parked next to an... open cube garage. Well, for one, since Saleem envisioned this as an autonomous vehicle, the thing should easily be able to slide in and out of the structure sitting in front of it.
Then there's the hybrid motivation of the contraption we have here. No mix offers a better example of this than the quirky exhaust sitting above the rear diffuser and the bespoke hardware adorning the rear deck, which looks more like a symbol of electrification than a set of old-school velocity stacks.
The said diffuser is part of an aggressive aero makeover, which also involves bits such as the transparent half-wings at the back and the retro-sculpted overfenders, which somehow stay true to the vehicle's wedge styling while working to conceal those monstrously wide wheels.
And since such a project needs to be enjoyed from all possible angles, we've added some of the pixel master's previous renderings on the topic to the image gallery.
