Lamborghini Baja Truck Shows Badass Minimalist Design in Sharp Rendering

As strange as it might sound to certain enthusiasts, the virtual build portrayed in this rendering seems as natural as possible. And we'll spend the next few paragraphs explaining why a Lamborghini that has been pixel-turned into a Baja Truck makes full sense.
Sant'Agata Bolognese built a high-rider decades before the super-SUV craze, with the LM 002, which obviously serves as the starting point for this pixel proposal, having been born back in 1986.
Not unlike in the case of famous off-roaders that still shine today, such as the G-Class and the Hummer, the Lambo Rambo, as enthusiasts affectionally call it, was born as a result of a military program. And while the Italians didn't end up supplying vehicles to the army, the road car has grown into an icon.
As it would happen in real life, the bulk of the elaborate changes done to the Raging Bull took place underneath the vehicle. As such, the suspension is now ready for [insert your favorite rugged terrain race here], hence the nickname we used in the title.
Speaking of which, the digital artist responsible for the proposal dubs the project Zodiac - this dream comes from Ash Thorp. And if you've enjoyed productions such as Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you're already familiar to his work, while next year's The Batman will allow us to feast our eyes on the muscle car-like Batmobile he designed.
So, how does one decide to turn such a Lambo into a Baja truck? For one, the automaker itself pulled such a trick back in the day. Alas, while the resulting LM 002 Evoluzione was supposed to tackle the Paris Dakar rally, the financial challenges the company was facing at the time got in the way, albeit with one of the two racers that had been built entering other competitions.
However, here's Thorp explaining his creative journey: "I first came across Lamborghinis military concept truck the Cheetah which I was totally blown away by and later discovered the LM 002 which I of course fell in love with. I started to get pretty obsessed with Baja trucks and how incredible those machines are and that’s when the idea came to me... a Baja-ready LM 002. I told [fellow digital artist] colorsponge the idea and we both loved it!"
For now, we get a couple of "studio shots" and yet those monstrous tires and beadlock wheels holding them in place mean we can easily imagine the beast flinging sand straight into outer space.
Given the motorsport destination of the creation, there are no unnecessary additions, with the minimalist take being a welcome presence in today's overdesigned automotive landscape.
Of course, with the LM002 being twice as rare as a Miura, if anybody decides to bring this virtual build into the real world, we'll probably enter the realm of replicas. But this is another story for another time.
Not unlike in the case of famous off-roaders that still shine today, such as the G-Class and the Hummer, the Lambo Rambo, as enthusiasts affectionally call it, was born as a result of a military program. And while the Italians didn't end up supplying vehicles to the army, the road car has grown into an icon.
As it would happen in real life, the bulk of the elaborate changes done to the Raging Bull took place underneath the vehicle. As such, the suspension is now ready for [insert your favorite rugged terrain race here], hence the nickname we used in the title.
Speaking of which, the digital artist responsible for the proposal dubs the project Zodiac - this dream comes from Ash Thorp. And if you've enjoyed productions such as Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you're already familiar to his work, while next year's The Batman will allow us to feast our eyes on the muscle car-like Batmobile he designed.
So, how does one decide to turn such a Lambo into a Baja truck? For one, the automaker itself pulled such a trick back in the day. Alas, while the resulting LM 002 Evoluzione was supposed to tackle the Paris Dakar rally, the financial challenges the company was facing at the time got in the way, albeit with one of the two racers that had been built entering other competitions.
However, here's Thorp explaining his creative journey: "I first came across Lamborghinis military concept truck the Cheetah which I was totally blown away by and later discovered the LM 002 which I of course fell in love with. I started to get pretty obsessed with Baja trucks and how incredible those machines are and that’s when the idea came to me... a Baja-ready LM 002. I told [fellow digital artist] colorsponge the idea and we both loved it!"
For now, we get a couple of "studio shots" and yet those monstrous tires and beadlock wheels holding them in place mean we can easily imagine the beast flinging sand straight into outer space.
Given the motorsport destination of the creation, there are no unnecessary additions, with the minimalist take being a welcome presence in today's overdesigned automotive landscape.
Of course, with the LM002 being twice as rare as a Miura, if anybody decides to bring this virtual build into the real world, we'll probably enter the realm of replicas. But this is another story for another time.