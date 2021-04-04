3 R34 Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Nismo Supercar in Glossy Widebody Rendering

Lamborghini Countach Gets Modernized as the Huracan from the 1980s

What's the most famous old supercar ever? It's probably either the Ferrari Testarossa, the F40 , or the legendary Countach. Yet despite this, Lamborghini has never tried to mess around with any retro designs in modern cars. 5 photos



In any case, the Lamborghini Countach is one of the most famous wedge-shaped cars on the planet. Kids who've just learned how to speak might even recognize it, or at least they did in my day. So it's only natural to want to know what a



2021 isn't exactly the future. Cars don't fly and they can barely handle the self-driving stuff, which means you could teleport a Countach owner from the 1980s, show him a Huracan, and he should still know it's a Lamborghini. Heck, he'd probably find the thing way easier to drive. You could even argue that this is the car that put the company on the supercar map. Sure, there was the Miura before that, but the Countach came with the girls, the celebrity lifestyle, the mansions with the big pools and... doing shady deals over a brick-like mobile phone.



The design has evolved a bit. We have things like LED headlights, mass-produced carbon fiber trim, and forged wheels. But matching the features of the classic Lambo with those of a modern V10 motor is easy... as long as you've got the rendering skills of wb.artist20.



The front view of his V10 cheese wedge combines the straight lines of the old car with the converging pointiness of the Huracan. The headlights are perhaps the most noticeable change. They're square, but have the Y-shaped LED signatures, making them look like they wouldn't belong in any age of Lamborghini design.



Our favorite feature is the fender flares. The Countach has these arches that start off round and end rectangularly. You can also spot the rear wing, towering over the back like both the old LP500 S models and the new Performante with



We've already shown you the back view of this mashup. New taillights adopt the old signature and integrate vents in the middle. The engine deck has black louvers, while the diffuser sits a bit higher.





