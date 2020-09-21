Lamborghini Splendore Rendering Shows an Electric Raging Baby Bull

Very few people remember the Aston Martin Cygnet, and that's probably all for the better. The British manufacturer only built the small city car for two years, which was still two years too long.
The Cygnet was supposed to open new markets for Aston Martin, a company that had been building high-end sports cars for decades, as well as providing a certain James Bond with his preferred vehicle every now and then. In 2011, though, it was decided that entry into the premium supermini market was a smart move, so the Cygnet was created.
Well, the Cygnet had been around for three years already, only under a different name: the Toyota iQ. Aston Martin thought it would be enough to swap its grille and boost the quality of its interior for people to be willing to pay double what Toyota was charging for its model (which wasn't exactly cheap, to begin with). Naturally, sales were bad. Disastrous, actually, which is why the Cygnet is so rarely spoken of whenever the Aston Martin name comes up.
The Lamborghini Splendore you see here would be the Italians' take on the Aston Martin Cygnet recipe. However, instead of taking a smart fortwo and rebadging it, the author of this rendering, Ramiro Argañaraz, imagined an urban cruiser built from the ground up by Lamborghini.
Naturally, given the state of the market and the purpose of this vehicle, the Splendore would be 100 percent electric. The compact nature of this type of powertrain means the exterior dimensions of the Splendore can be easily kept in check, allowing more freedom for its exterior design.
It's hard to make these two-seaters exciting to look at, but the Lamborghini Splendore sure struggles to break that mold. The angular surfaces of its supercar siblings are easily recognizable, as is the lights signature of the Sián which, for lack of room, extends over the side of the vehicle to the point where the front and the rear nearly meet.
The smart fortwo has proven there is a market for vehicles of this type, but it's also proven that it's not a large one. Considering this is a Lamborghini, it's easy to imagine it would command a very high price, reducing the pool of potential customers even further.
But if a car like the Cygnet managed to erode Aston Martin's image, imagine what the Splendore would do for Lamborghini. Not only is it small and, despite all the effort to the contrary, kind of tame looking, but it's also electric. It has nothing in common with the brand's values. The only way the Splendore could ever see the light of day would be as a bundle with one of Lamborghini's actual models. Offer it as a bonus and let the owner decide if they want to drive it or keep it hidden in a dark corner of their garage.
Like Ferrari, Lambo can't shy away from the future forever, but you can rest assured that its first all-electric vehicle will not be anything other than a supercar.
Well, the Cygnet had been around for three years already, only under a different name: the Toyota iQ. Aston Martin thought it would be enough to swap its grille and boost the quality of its interior for people to be willing to pay double what Toyota was charging for its model (which wasn't exactly cheap, to begin with). Naturally, sales were bad. Disastrous, actually, which is why the Cygnet is so rarely spoken of whenever the Aston Martin name comes up.
The Lamborghini Splendore you see here would be the Italians' take on the Aston Martin Cygnet recipe. However, instead of taking a smart fortwo and rebadging it, the author of this rendering, Ramiro Argañaraz, imagined an urban cruiser built from the ground up by Lamborghini.
Naturally, given the state of the market and the purpose of this vehicle, the Splendore would be 100 percent electric. The compact nature of this type of powertrain means the exterior dimensions of the Splendore can be easily kept in check, allowing more freedom for its exterior design.
It's hard to make these two-seaters exciting to look at, but the Lamborghini Splendore sure struggles to break that mold. The angular surfaces of its supercar siblings are easily recognizable, as is the lights signature of the Sián which, for lack of room, extends over the side of the vehicle to the point where the front and the rear nearly meet.
The smart fortwo has proven there is a market for vehicles of this type, but it's also proven that it's not a large one. Considering this is a Lamborghini, it's easy to imagine it would command a very high price, reducing the pool of potential customers even further.
But if a car like the Cygnet managed to erode Aston Martin's image, imagine what the Splendore would do for Lamborghini. Not only is it small and, despite all the effort to the contrary, kind of tame looking, but it's also electric. It has nothing in common with the brand's values. The only way the Splendore could ever see the light of day would be as a bundle with one of Lamborghini's actual models. Offer it as a bonus and let the owner decide if they want to drive it or keep it hidden in a dark corner of their garage.
Like Ferrari, Lambo can't shy away from the future forever, but you can rest assured that its first all-electric vehicle will not be anything other than a supercar.