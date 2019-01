You see, we're dealing with an Aventador Roadster that has received quite a visual transformation. Perhaps the greatest change comes from the visual department, as the eyes of the Raging Bull are no longer in place.The nose of the car is now adorned with LEDs featuring Lamborghini's traditional Y-shape, albeit with these being placed in a pair of super-sized arrangements. And if we take a closer look at the front apron, we notice that the side air intakes are now occupied by what we expect to be a pair of headlights.Then there's the posterior work, with the rear of the V12 Italian appearing to have received a wide take, along with massive air intakes and a generously-sized wing.However, it's not the appearance of this Lamborghini Aventador body kit that sets it apart, but the story of how it came to be.You see, the work on this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is based on a rendering that showed up on the Internet back in September last year. And the builders copied the design down to the color of the car.The said render comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a British artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions. The pixel wielder was surprised to find out his design was used for an actual car, even though he is part of a company that builds such kits (we're talking about a startup dubbed Live To Offend).In fact, while one of the posts below showcases the said custom Lamborghini on the Tokyo floor, the rest come from the said artist, also portraying the renderings that made this story possible.