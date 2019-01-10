autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Spotted in Florida Traffic, Shows Big Buttresses

10 Jan 2019
Ever since Lamborghini showcased the Huracan Evo earlier this week, we've been keeping an eye out for any potential extras. And while the Internet usually likes to deliver renderings of new body styles or colorful specs, we've come across something real this time, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.
A prototype of the facelifted supercar's hairstyling version has been spotted in Florida earlier this week - a photo of the prototype reached social media via a private account (carcleaner81 on Instagram) and came to our attention thanks to Johny Lieberman, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page.

Now, as the journalist aptly notes, Sant'Agata Bolognese has yet to announce the Huracan Evo Spyder, so we can't be 100 percent certain of the nameplate. Then again, the arrival of the open-top model was always a certainty.

The V10 beast was spotted testing in Ft. Meyers, Florida, but this pic doesn't allow us to notice the details of the prototype (the camouflage on the car doesn't help either).

Nevertheless, we can notice elements of the mid-cycle reamp, such as the new active rear wing and the lower rear apron, with its massive aero elements. And there's no reason for us to believe that the folding fabric top has changed.

Convertibles are getting closer and closer to the driving experience offered by coupes these days and we can't wait to see how the Huracan Evo Spyder feels from behind the wheel.

After all, the most important tech changes included in the facelift revolve around the handling. We're talking about the addition of rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring, but the new control electronics also deserve our attention.

Keep in mind that the Huracan Evo received the Performante's 640 horsepower engine, which makes for a 30-pony bump. And with the Raging Bull having mentioned the "super exhaust sound" of the facelifted model in the press release, the Spyder will bring that naturally aspirated V10 symphony closer to your ears.

 

