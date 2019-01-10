Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Spotted in Florida Traffic, Shows Big Buttresses

I see you! Even in Florida. That looks to be the not yet announced and never before seen Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, “winter” testing in the Sunshine State. I like them buttresses! #lamborghini #huracan #huracanevospyder @lamborghini îù%M%îù ÷ by @carcleaner81

A post shared by Jonny Lieberman (@jonnylieberman) on Jan 9, 2019 at 8:22am PST