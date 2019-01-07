Lamborghini Huracan Evo Debuts with 640 HP Performante Motor, All-Wheel Steering

The Huracan is the best-selling model in Lamborghini history and the first Sant'Agata Bolognese machine that can be driven on a daily basis. So how do you upgrade such a supercar for its mid-cycle facelift? The answer comes from the Huracan EVO, which has now been introduced over the web.

5 photos



Interestingly, while the facelifted Audi R8 sibling is heavier due to having to comply with the stricter emission regulations, the Huracan Evo press release, which you can find below, lists the same 1,422 kg dry weight.



The straight line performance is the kind that will keep you smiling all day: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of over 325 km/h (202 mph). Note that the pre-facelift Huracan needed 3.2s for the 0-100 km/h sprint and 9.9s for the 0-200 km/h run.



However, the handling department brings what is perhaps an even more dramatic change. The Huracan Evo features all-wheel steering and the control electronics have been redefined.



There's the company's first LDVI (Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Control System), a central processing unit. This works with the second-generation Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI: acceleration sensors and gyroscopes) and the also-second-gen magnetorheological suspension.



You see, handling was not always the strongest asset of the



In fact, here's how the Italians describe the behavior of the mid-engined machine: "A ‘feed forward logic’ is implemented via the dynamic controller, which means the car doesn’t just react, but predicts the best driving set-up for the next moment. In STRADA, the Huracán EVO is agile and capable for driving enjoyment, whereas in SPORT it becomes playful, intuitive and extremely exciting. In CORSA the Huracán EVO is sharp, reactive and exhilarating for the most extreme driving environments, such as racetracks,"



As we've noticed on the



There's no active aero (this remains reserved for the Performante), but the front apron comes with a wing-integrating splitter and Ypsilon-shaped larger air intakes.



Oh, and let's not forget the redesigned side air intakes feeding that hungry V10 with fresh air, as well as the new wheel designs. The underbody has been redefined too, with Lamborghini explaining that "the new integrated aerodynamic styling of the Huracán EVO improves downforce and aerodynamic efficiency more than five times over the first generation Huracan".



That bewitching shade of orange on the car is also new, being called Arancio Xanto.



As for the cabin, the most important change comes from the infotainment area, where we have a new 8.4-inch touchscreen that comes with multi-finger gesture control. The multimedia interface also allows for voice commands.



