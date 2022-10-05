Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 Tours London To Celebrate 60 Years Since The Beatles' First Single

Sixty years ago today, The Beatles released their very first single, Love Me Do, which marked the beginning of what would become the most influential band in music history. To mark the occasion, Automobili Lamborghini embarked on a memorable London tour in an iconic supercar produced in the 1960s, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2.
The tour started at Abbey Road Studios, which served as the creative base for The Beatles, and ended on Saville Row, near The Beatles’ last concert venue, passing many iconic landmarks along the way.
“London was where McCartney drew his inspiration from, London the city that informed his writing, his creative processes and his boundless curiosity,” journalist Dylan Jones, who interviewed Sit Paul McCartney on multiple occasions, explains in the latest Lamborghini video, which you can watch at the end of this article.
The choice of car for this special journey was not coincidental either, as the Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 plays a pivotal role in Beatles history - one example of this particular car was parked out front of their last live show, an impromptu concert on the roof of Saville Apple Records in London on January 30, 1969. It was a Rosso Alfa 400 GT 2+2 with Nero interior that fans of the English band can also spot in director Peter Jackson’s recent award-winning Beatles documentary, Get Back.
Supercar professionals at Lamborghini decided to pay homage to The Beatles on this special anniversary not only because all members of the iconic band were car enthusiasts but also because Sir Paul McCartney is said to have been Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2.
There are sources sustaining that McCartney even owned an example of the car during the late 1960s, beginning of the 1970s, when the band were recording White Album and Let It Be, but there is no official documentation to confirm the info.
Lamborghini launched the 400 GT 2+2 in 1966, in the early years after the automaker’s founding. Despite being a new marque on the market, the 400 GT 2+2 proved to be one of the best grand tourers available at the time. Designed by Carrozzeria Touring, the vehicle was powered by a 3.9-liter DOHC V12 engine, a trademark of Automobili Lamborghini to this day.
