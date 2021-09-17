KZ’s Sportster Fifth Wheel Serves Overgrown Families With Lots of Bang for Little Buck

Let’s face it, if you’ve got a taste for the outdoor lifestyle, then you probably have a need for a mobile home of sorts, however, you don’t feel that a half-million-dollar RV is for you. If that’s the case, it’s time to meet one of those affordable, roomy, and versatile RVs that’s meant to help you take your outdoor game to the next level.
Now, what you’re faced with here today is known as the Sportster travel trailer or fifth wheel toy hauler. The team behind this giant mobile home is none other than KZ RV. If you’ve never heard of KZ, not a problem, but do know that they’ve been around since 1972, making them one of those RV lifestyle teams that’s lasted the test of time. That alone should tell you they’re doing something right.
As for the Sportster, it’s the sort of trailer that is available in multiple floorplans, each depending on your needs and lifestyle. Overall, two travel trailers and five fifth wheels are available to future owners, but all these models include a garage and can house diverse vehicles.
has got it all.
As it stands, each Sportster includes a 102-inch-wide (259-centimeter) body and at least 90 inches (228 centimeters) of interior wall height. The roof is completed from a one-piece Tufflex PVC roof that is walkable, puncture-resistant, reflective, and flexible, not to mention inclusive of a 20-year warranty. Guess what? This stuff is 100% recyclable too.
I mentioned that this puppy is equipped with a garage, and it is. Inclusive of a 13-foot (3.96-meter) ramp door that also couples as a walk-on patio or party platform, there’s more than enough room to bring along some ATVs, ATC, bikes, small boats…the list goes on. Optional, owners can add a power bed to accommodate two more guests.
Speaking of guests, the Sportster line allows anywhere from four to eight guests depending on the floorplan. One of the roomiest, and able to fit eight guests, is the 331TH13 floorplan. Six more people will be able to sleep on any of the modular sofas, dinettes, and the massive bedroom found at the front of the trailer. Basically, anything you sit on in this trailer can also turn into a sleeping area.
Storage is of the utmost importance whenever you’re hauling along extra vehicles; things can break and it’s good to have a backup. As for the bathroom available, everything is separate. A separate toilet, sink with faucet, and wraparound shower will be available to help folks stay clean.
While you may think this is the end of this story, it isn’t. like most other RV manufacturers, KZ offers tons of options to deck out your trailer to your liking. You can add a second AC unit, larger sofa, theater seating to relax while enjoying the entertainment center, and even a fireplace.
just grab any of the packages that KZ has in mind. There’s also a climate package to help extend your camping season and is inclusive of a heated under-belly. One feature I do recommend choosing if you know you’ll be out and about riding vehicles, is the 30-gallon (113.5-liter) fuel tank and pump station that can be opted for.
So, how much is one of these babies going to run you? Well, depending on who your dealer is and what sort of features are equipped in your Sportster, you can expect to pay anywhere from around $50,000 (€42,600 at current exchange rates) to even $80,000 (€68,167 at current exchange rates) or more.
Some folks may not need a massive mobile home with a garage for off-road vehicles, if you ever find yourself in a travel plan that does require something like this, the Sportster is one rig you could consider.
Now, what you’re faced with here today is known as the Sportster travel trailer or fifth wheel toy hauler. The team behind this giant mobile home is none other than KZ RV. If you’ve never heard of KZ, not a problem, but do know that they’ve been around since 1972, making them one of those RV lifestyle teams that’s lasted the test of time. That alone should tell you they’re doing something right.
As for the Sportster, it’s the sort of trailer that is available in multiple floorplans, each depending on your needs and lifestyle. Overall, two travel trailers and five fifth wheels are available to future owners, but all these models include a garage and can house diverse vehicles.
has got it all.
As it stands, each Sportster includes a 102-inch-wide (259-centimeter) body and at least 90 inches (228 centimeters) of interior wall height. The roof is completed from a one-piece Tufflex PVC roof that is walkable, puncture-resistant, reflective, and flexible, not to mention inclusive of a 20-year warranty. Guess what? This stuff is 100% recyclable too.
I mentioned that this puppy is equipped with a garage, and it is. Inclusive of a 13-foot (3.96-meter) ramp door that also couples as a walk-on patio or party platform, there’s more than enough room to bring along some ATVs, ATC, bikes, small boats…the list goes on. Optional, owners can add a power bed to accommodate two more guests.
Speaking of guests, the Sportster line allows anywhere from four to eight guests depending on the floorplan. One of the roomiest, and able to fit eight guests, is the 331TH13 floorplan. Six more people will be able to sleep on any of the modular sofas, dinettes, and the massive bedroom found at the front of the trailer. Basically, anything you sit on in this trailer can also turn into a sleeping area.
Storage is of the utmost importance whenever you’re hauling along extra vehicles; things can break and it’s good to have a backup. As for the bathroom available, everything is separate. A separate toilet, sink with faucet, and wraparound shower will be available to help folks stay clean.
While you may think this is the end of this story, it isn’t. like most other RV manufacturers, KZ offers tons of options to deck out your trailer to your liking. You can add a second AC unit, larger sofa, theater seating to relax while enjoying the entertainment center, and even a fireplace.
just grab any of the packages that KZ has in mind. There’s also a climate package to help extend your camping season and is inclusive of a heated under-belly. One feature I do recommend choosing if you know you’ll be out and about riding vehicles, is the 30-gallon (113.5-liter) fuel tank and pump station that can be opted for.
So, how much is one of these babies going to run you? Well, depending on who your dealer is and what sort of features are equipped in your Sportster, you can expect to pay anywhere from around $50,000 (€42,600 at current exchange rates) to even $80,000 (€68,167 at current exchange rates) or more.
Some folks may not need a massive mobile home with a garage for off-road vehicles, if you ever find yourself in a travel plan that does require something like this, the Sportster is one rig you could consider.