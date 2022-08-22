Kyle Larson Wins on Final Race Restart at Watkins Glen

After a couple of weather delays totaling one hour and forty minutes, the NASCAR Cup Series race Go Bowling at the Glen got underway in wet weather conditions.
Pole sitter Chase Elliott led a total of 29 laps and was in control late in the 90-lap race until a caution gave Larson a chance to take the lead on a restart. He took full advantage of the track position in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and went on to win by 0.882 at the checkered flag.
Second place went to AJ Allmendinger, who overcame a Lap 2 spin in his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Joey Logano was third in front of Elliott.
The win was Larson's second of the season, his 18th NASCAR Cup Series career win, and the second straight win at the famed 2.45-mile (3.94 km) natural terrain track.
The race began with a single file start on rain tires. Elliott was passed early by Michael McDowell. McDowell, Elliott, and Larson shared a two-pit stop strategy and controlled the race from the start.
Elliott regained the lead on Lap-72 and opened up a two-second lead over teammate Larson. A spin by Joey Hand with eight laps to go bunched the field on a restart, and Elliott was able to hold off Larson until a spin by Loris Hezemens altered the finish. Elliott went into fuel conservation mode on the second restart, enabling others to pass.
All was not lost for Elliott as he left Watkins Glen with the Cup Series championship. His fourth-place finish was more than enough to earn him the four points he needed to secure the regular season championship with one race still left before the playoff.
The 26-race Cup Series season concludes next weekend at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Raceway, where the 16-car field for the post-season will be nailed down.
