2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Live Coverage

Kyle Larson, who is fifth for the moment in the drivers' championship, took the pole on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.042 (117.177 mph) in the final round of qualifying, edging out Ross Chastain for P1. It is his third pole this year.Five teams had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chris Buescher, Justin Haley, and Todd Gilliland's cars all failing the official checks two times. Each team lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the weekend.Chase Elliot (leader of the championship) qualified only on P23, while title contender Ryan Blaney also finished lower than expected in P10.With three rounds left until the playoffs, the battle is getting more intense by the race. Let's see what happens in Richmond, Virginia. Oh, and former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will participate in Virginia, so that is a big plus.