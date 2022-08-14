autoevolution
Nascar Cup Series is moving to the Richmond Raceway for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 race.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Live Coverage

14 Aug 2022, 19:17 UTC ·
Kyle Larson, who is fifth for the moment in the drivers' championship, took the pole on Saturday, posting a lap of 23.042 (117.177 mph) in the final round of qualifying, edging out Ross Chastain for P1. It is his third pole this year.

Five teams had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chris Buescher, Justin Haley, and Todd Gilliland's cars all failing the official checks two times. Each team lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the weekend.

Chase Elliot (leader of the championship) qualified only on P23, while title contender Ryan Blaney also finished lower than expected in P10.

With three rounds left until the playoffs, the battle is getting more intense by the race. Let's see what happens in Richmond, Virginia. Oh, and former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will participate in Virginia, so that is a big plus.





Updating...

19:52 UTC  Ross Chastain won Stage 1 after Hamlin was closing in. A little bit too late.

19:48 UTC  Ten laps to go in Stage 1. Denny Hamlin has cut about a second into Ross Chastain's lead, but the gap is still a very comfortable 1.6 seconds.

19:46 UTC  Busch has no real damage to the car after the light contact with the wall.

19:45 UTC  Ross Chastain is going very good and he will probably win Stage 1.

19:44 UTC  For the second time Kyle Busch lost the car on the high side into the wall.

19:44 UTC  The race is in a stagnant place at the moment, with everyone going more carefully than before.

19:40 UTC  Bell forced his tires a little to much, sitting in P11 for quite some time.

19:36 UTC  Hamlin powers around Kyle Larson for second place and he is two and a half seconds behind race leader.

19:35 UTC  Chase Elliot is struggling a little bit, sitting only on P16 for the moment.

19:34 UTC  Bell is making so much time on the top and now a lot of drivers are copying him.

19:32 UTC  Christopher Bell is giving everything, overtaking left and right.

19:31 UTC  Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney now side-by-side for P6 and for a playoff spot.

19:30 UTC  Is a little bit early for aggressive moves, but Joey Logano doesn't care and is up in eighth.

19:27 UTC  Green flag is back out on Lap 8 with Chastain holding the lead.

19:26 UTC  Take a look at the start of the race:



19:24 UTC  Looked like Tyler Reddick might have closed Ty Dillon's door and got into it to send him around.

19:22 UTC  Tyler Reddick spun in Turn 4 and the first caution is out on Lap 3.



19:22 UTC  With the green flag out, Ross Chastain goes around Kyle Larson on the outside, tooking the lead from the polesitter.

19:20 UTC  The race is on.

19:20 UTC  Two cars are headed to the rear of the field: Harrison Burton and BJ McLeod's teams both made unapproved adjustments after qualifying.

19:19 UTC  The top ten for the start:

  • 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 2 - #1 - Ross Chastain
  • 3 - #11 - Denny Hamlin
  • 4 - #24 - William Byron
  • 5 - #48 - Alex Bowman
  • 6 - #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  • 7 - #41 - Cole Custer
  • 8 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
  • 9 - #43 - Erik Jones
  • 10 - #12 - Ryan Blaney

racing live coverage NASCAR nascar cup series motorsport racing
 
 
 
 
 

