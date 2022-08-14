2022 NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Live Coverage

Five teams had multiple failures in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chris Buescher, Justin Haley, and Todd Gilliland's cars all failing the official checks two times. Each team lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the weekend.
Chase Elliot (leader of the championship) qualified only on P23, while title contender Ryan Blaney also finished lower than expected in P10.
With three rounds left until the playoffs, the battle is getting more intense by the race. Let's see what happens in Richmond, Virginia. Oh, and former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will participate in Virginia, so that is a big plus.
19:52 UTC [
'@RossChastain picks up his fifth stage win of the year, holding off Denny Hamlin. #NASCAR— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2022
???? : @USA_Network
???? : https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/Uf6mVG4thv
19:52 UTC
Chasing Chastain.@RossChastain takes Stage 1 and doesn’t look back.#Federated400 | ????https://t.co/r61CT6jvrS pic.twitter.com/VgX3jmTsBo— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022
19:52 UTC Ross Chastain won Stage 1 after Hamlin was closing in. A little bit too late.
19:48 UTC Ten laps to go in Stage 1. Denny Hamlin has cut about a second into Ross Chastain's lead, but the gap is still a very comfortable 1.6 seconds.
19:46 UTC Busch has no real damage to the car after the light contact with the wall.
19:45 UTC
Only a few people interested in these two cars today ???? pic.twitter.com/gvkjSqORvg— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022
19:45 UTC Ross Chastain is going very good and he will probably win Stage 1.
19:44 UTC For the second time Kyle Busch lost the car on the high side into the wall.
19:44 UTC The race is in a stagnant place at the moment, with everyone going more carefully than before.
19:40 UTC Bell forced his tires a little to much, sitting in P11 for quite some time.
19:36 UTC Hamlin powers around Kyle Larson for second place and he is two and a half seconds behind race leader.
19:35 UTC Chase Elliot is struggling a little bit, sitting only on P16 for the moment.
19:34 UTC Bell is making so much time on the top and now a lot of drivers are copying him.
19:32 UTC Christopher Bell is giving everything, overtaking left and right.
19:31 UTC Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney now side-by-side for P6 and for a playoff spot.
19:31 UTC [
]
All the moves being made ???? pic.twitter.com/pi36XCUffW— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022
19:30 UTC Is a little bit early for aggressive moves, but Joey Logano doesn't care and is up in eighth.
19:27 UTC Green flag is back out on Lap 8 with Chastain holding the lead.
19:26 UTC Take a look at the start of the race:
]
Drop the????and hit the gas, we’re short-track racing at @richmondraceway. #Federated400 |???? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/iH0afreyyW— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022
19:24 UTC Looked like Tyler Reddick might have closed Ty Dillon's door and got into it to send him around.
19:22 UTC [
]
RETWEET if you're watching the @NASCAR Cup Series at @RichmondRaceway!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2022
???? : @USA_Network
???? : https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/YgZHBfKdZM
19:22 UTC Tyler Reddick spun in Turn 4 and the first caution is out on Lap 3.
19:22 UTC With the green flag out, Ross Chastain goes around Kyle Larson on the outside, tooking the lead from the polesitter.
19:20 UTC [
]
Fire 'em up!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2022
Ready for short track racing from @RichmondRaceway. #NASCAR
???? : @USA_Network
???? : https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/oTtIen57Jt
19:20 UTC The race is on.
19:20 UTC Two cars are headed to the rear of the field: Harrison Burton and BJ McLeod's teams both made unapproved adjustments after qualifying.
19:19 UTC [
]
Fired up and ready to roll at @richmondraceway.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022
???? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/b4EA4DmQS2
19:19 UTC The top ten for the start:
- 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 2 - #1 - Ross Chastain
- 3 - #11 - Denny Hamlin
- 4 - #24 - William Byron
- 5 - #48 - Alex Bowman
- 6 - #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 7 - #41 - Cole Custer
- 8 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
- 9 - #43 - Erik Jones
- 10 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
19:18 UTC [
]
?????????????? We never get tired of this. pic.twitter.com/eEbOSC104J— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2022