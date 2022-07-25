Chase Elliot Awarded Victory at Pocono as Top Two Drivers Disqualified

The No.11 and No.18 Toyota cars driven by race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified due to failing a post-race inspection.
As a result of the disqualifications, Chase Elliot, the current Cup Series points leader in his No.8 Chevrolet, was declared the official winner. Tyler Reddick was elevated to second, while Daniel Saurez rounded out the top three.
Hamlin began the afternoon from the pole and was gunning for his third win of the season when hours after the race, it was announced his and teammate Kyle Busch's cars were deemed to have extra material on the front fascia. It was determined the extra material would impact the aerodynamics of the cars.
While Hamlin led only 21 of the 160 laps around the 2.5-mile Pocono track, he looked strong all day and led the final 18 laps to take the unofficial checkered flag. Teammate Busch was strong throughout the day and led a race-high 63 laps. The official results put both drivers in last of the 36 car field.
This marks the first time a NASCAR Cup Series winner has been disqualified since rules were tightened and post-race technical inspection penalties for violations were increased in 2019.
The introduction of the Next Gen cars brought the implementation of stricter adherence to tolerances. NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran expressed disappointment in having to take action and DQ the cars, but went on to explain that all the NASCAR teams are well-versed on the rules that are now in effect for the fourth season.
“We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. They have until Noon on Monday to appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, both cars were loaded onto a hauler and transported to a NASCAR facility for further inspection. NASCAR officials do not anticipate further penalties.
