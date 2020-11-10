KTM Unleashes New Enduro and Supermoto Bikes

Invisible unless you know where to look, hordes of riders have a hell of a time taking their motorcycles to places where the rest of us barely dare go on foot. They make noise, raise dust, and have a blast, provided they can settle for one of the many Enduro and Supermoto motorcycles options out there.
The segments are very lucrative, and several bike makers fight for supremacy the best they can. KTM is one of them, and this week the Austrian company announced the introduction of one new model for both applications.
The first is the new variant of the 690 Enduro R, a machine meant to “blast the toughest and longest trails.” An evolution of the model introduced two years ago, it comes with WP XPLOR suspension, ABS (controllable through a new button on the dashboard), and an engine that churns out 74 hp and 73.5 Nm of torque.
The second is the 690 SMC R in its 2021MY guise, sporting the same ABS modulator as the enduro, but adds Brembo brakes, and a new catalytic converter.
“The LC4 has been a powerful component of the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R but we’ve still been able to harness that asset and continue to develop both motorcycles to be a special part of our KTM portfolio,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM product manager.
“We’ve found ways to give riders a more exciting and upgraded package for 2021 that keep the bikes as references in their segment. They are unique in their own special ways and we want to keep making them as essential as they are exhilarating.”
KTM did not reveal the pricing information for the bikes. They will be available at dealers from the first month of next year. Full details can be found in the press release section below.
