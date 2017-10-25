autoevolution
 

Koenigsegg Agera RS Spotted Testing with Minecraft Camouflage at Angelholm HQ

25 Oct 2017
by
With a company such as Koenigsegg, the testing process involved in the delivery of each new car can involve memorable shenanigans, with the latest example of this having shown up earlier this week. We're talking about an Agera RS that's set to reach its owner soon.
The hypercar was spotted while having lunch at Shell, close to the company's headquarters in Angelholm, Sweden. As it happens with every new goodie that leaves the factory, the vehicle features a partial wrap that protects its paint.

Nevertheless, the wrap on this prototype has drawn just as much attention as the velocity tool itself. And that's because we're dealing with something that could be described as Minecraft camouflage.

As far as we know, this camo is a first for the K brand. The twin-turbo V8 beast was caught on camera by car spotter Christoffer Frennefalk, who happens to be an Angelholm resident.

And, judging by the man's Instagram description for the event, this was a special meeting: "Just Spotted My 45th Koenigsegg at the local gas station just an hour ago!"

Then again, when you happen to be a carmaker that recently stole Bugatti's 0-400-0 km/h (0-259-0 mph) record, it's only normal to take the time for such visual play.

We'll remind you that, at the beginning of the month, the Swedes announced that the Agera RS managed to complete the task mentioned above in 36.44s, while the Bugatti Chiron needs 41.92 seconds for the same job.

Interestingly, the record-setting car features industrial tape, just like one seen here, with the automaker dropping an explanation on the matter: "The last-minute nature of the test is also why the car still has industrial tape over various surfaces to protect them from debris. The application of tape is standard procedure during normal pre-delivery testing at Koenigsegg and we did not have time to remove it,"


 

A post shared by Christoffer Frennefalk (@photochristofferf) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:43am PDT



 

Just Spotted My 45th Koenigsegg at the local gas station just an hour ago! @photochristofferf #koenigsegg #agerarsr #koenigseggagerars #hypercar #supercar #dreamcar #dreamfactory #christianvonkoenigsegg #sweden #ccx #ccxr #agera #regera #koenigseggregera #carspotting #iphone7plus #bugattikiller

A post shared by Christoffer Frennefalk (@photochristofferf) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

