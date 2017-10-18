Base-Spec Koenigsegg Regera Rendered as The Poor Man's Hypercar

Ever wondered how you would configure your Koenigsegg Regera? If you're like us, you probably did and we're here to provide an example of... how not to spec such a hypercar.

As those of you tuned into our render stories are well aware, the base-spec pixel trick isn't anything new. And, to give you another example that matches the amusingly absurd aura of the one we have here, we'll remind you of the time when the Rolls-Royce Phantom was given a similar treatment.



All this spec talk has reminded us of the fact that Koenigsegg's website doesn't pack a configurator. In fact, the Swedish automaker has even shared some Regera specs with us earlier this year, with these having been created by its employees. Here are a few examples of this: 2, 3, 4.



Sure, given the annual sales of the brand, it doesn't need such an online toy, but it would be nice if the company's ever-increasing fanbase could get to play with one.



