Base-Spec Koenigsegg Regera Rendered as The Poor Man's Hypercar

Ever wondered how you would configure your Koenigsegg Regera? If you're like us, you probably did and we're here to provide an example of... how not to spec such a hypercar.
Meet the Regera base-spec, a machine that mixes its 1,500 hp output with steelies. Oh, and let's not forget the black bumpers and side skirts, as well as the door mirrors, which have also received the no-paint treatment.

This is, of course, a rendering, one that comes from digital artist Aksyonov Nikita, who takes great pleasure in mixing supercar and hypercar pixels for our enterntainment.

After all, since Angelholm's hyper-hybrid doesn't pack a transmission (here's how the innovative hardware of the beast works), why should it come with lightweight wheels? (the actual car comes with carbon units).

As those of you tuned into our render stories are well aware, the base-spec pixel trick isn't anything new. And, to give you another example that matches the amusingly absurd aura of the one we have here, we'll remind you of the time when the Rolls-Royce Phantom was given a similar treatment.

All this spec talk has reminded us of the fact that Koenigsegg's website doesn't pack a configurator. In fact, the Swedish automaker has even shared some Regera specs with us earlier this year, with these having been created by its employees. Here are a few examples of this: 1, 2, 3, 4.

Sure, given the annual sales of the brand, it doesn't need such an online toy, but it would be nice if the company's ever-increasing fanbase could get to play with one.

Nevertheless, with the automotive producer having strengthened its online presence from year to year, we could see the K brand coming up with a configurator that would also allow those who can't afford to acquire its masterpieces to enjoy the virtual ride.
