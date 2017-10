We'll probably see the owner of the Swedish hypercar using the gear you'll get to see in the images below, but, given the hue of his Angelholm machine, the K beast is part of the scheme.We're talking about Instagrammer Lamborghiniks, with Chris Singh (this is the aficionado's real name) having taken to social media to talk about his preparations for the big moment.In fact, it seems like we're dealing with a Halloween supercar run, one that's set to take place in Miami, as the gear head explains: "Yes, that battle axe is real. Forget all the fancy guns I keep in my other cars. That axe will be my concealed carry in the Koenigsegg. The costumes, toy swords that have been modified to shoot candy, war paint, etc., it's all part of the plan for an epic Halloween 2017 in Miami for the @prestigeimports Halloween Super Car Run,"Last time we talked about the Agera XS, the thing was engaged in another supercar trip, with a trip to Monaco seeing people using its massive rear wing as a bit of a stage.The XS is basically an U.S.-legal version of the Agera XS, with the 1,160 hp machine packing enough velocity skills to derserve a very special place in the garage that is our heart.2017 has been a majestic year for Koenigsegg, with the Agera RS helping the carmaker steal a record that belonged to Bugatti.Sure, the K people didn't manage to return to the Nurburgring and grab the production car lap record they missed last year following the dreaded One:1 crash. But setting a new world record for the 0-400-0 km/h run certainly counts as a memorable achievement.