Kim Kardashian Has the Best Time Singing Bruno Mars in Her Lambo, North Doesn't Approve

Every child has been embarrassed by their parents at least once. Well, North West just publicly shared her embarrassment on video while her mom, Kim Kardashian, sang along to Bruno Mars while driving her Lambo Urus.
Kim Kardashian’s fleet is made up of several luxurious cars: a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost, among many others. Given that all her vehicles are expensive and highly customized to fit all her preferences, she doesn’t have a designated car just for her children.
In her latest video posted on social media on August 18, Kim is behind the wheel of her Lamborghini Urus, driving her daughter, North, 9, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 10.
It’s also a moment when North seems completely embarrassed by her mom. Kim doesn’t seem to be bothered by her daughter’s attitude as she sings Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” while driving.
Kim purchased the Lambo back in July 2021, and, although it was already tailored up to her needs, she added new upgrades to it shortly after. Initially, it was Satin Silver, but she changed it to the same “Ghost Gray” shade as the rest of her fleet. The interior remained the same, as we can see in the latest video, showing a black cabin with yellow accents.
When she got it, she added a new suspension and an upgraded exhaust system, plus aftermarket wheels. There doesn’t seem to be any change to its engine, though, which is a 4.0-liter V8, capable of delivering 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to performance, the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand claims the Urus can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
Not long ago, Kim previously picked up North in both her Maybach cars, which shows all the Kardashian-Jenners travel in luxury from an early age.
