Tristan Thompson Picks Up True From Dance Class in Blacked-Out Rolls-Royce Ghost

It seems that True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter only rides in luxury rides. The four-year-old was seen riding in her mom’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan or her dad’s Ghost.
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are no longer dating, but they do co-parent very well. The 31-year-old basketball star proved that on Sunday, August 14, as he picked up his daughter, True, 4, from dance class in Los Angeles, California.
The proud dad carried True to his car, a blacked-out Rolls-Royce Ghost, and placed her in the back seat in her car seat. Then, he jumped behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle.
Rolls-Royce introduced the first generation of the Ghost in 2009, and currently it's in its second generation, revealed on September 1, 2020. The athlete's luxury car is from the latter, which comes with the British luxury manufacturer's 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 under its hood, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit cranks out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles.
Thanks to these figures, the luxurious Ghost can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and maxes out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Tristan’s Ghost comes with a black exterior and blacked-out wheels and grille. The interior boasts orange and black accents. Besides the Ghost, Tristan previously posed with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan all over social media.
Tristan Thompson seemed to include his own posse when picking up his daughter, with a black Cadillac Escalade driving behind him.
True isn’t Thompson’s only child. The NBA star has two boys, Prince and Theo, with two other women. He has recently welcomed his second baby with Khloe, a boy, via surrogate, although they officially broke up in January. Since True is used to the luxury treatment, riding in her mom’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan and her dad’s Ghost, one can assume their newborn will be used to the same lavish lifestyle.
