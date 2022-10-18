Kilow La Bagnole Is a Tiny French EV Workhorse Giving off Some Cute Willys Jeep Vibes

Just in case you didn't have your fill of cute small passenger vehicles for the day, here’s a brand new one from Kilow, a French EV startup. It’s called the La Bagnole and it’s on full display at this year’s Paris Motor Show.
What’s interesting about the La Bagnole is, well, everything. It’s not your usual microcar or city car, most of which are built for urban environments, serving as viable alternatives to motorcycles and scooters. The La Bagnole is something else entirely though.
It’s not ideal for the streets of Paris, but it could really come in handy in the French countryside, especially if you need storage space more than you need a backseat. Aside from country roads, this tiny Willys Jeep-looking EV can also handle going off-road, as in you can take it with you on various mountain bike trails, as long as it’s nothing too extreme.
Anyway, let's look at some stats now, because in the end it almost always comes down to the numbers. The Kilow La Bagnole weighs less than 770 lbs (350 kg) and is available with two battery-powered options. The first offers you a range of 43 miles (70 km), whereas the other one can take you 87 miles (140 km) on a single charge.
By the way, you can load up the “truck bed” with up to 330 lbs (150 kg) worth of stuff – about two adults’ worth of baggage or tools.
You can also get it without needing a driver’s license (although these things tend to depend on what your country’s legislation says), as the entry-level spec is limited to 28 mph (45 kph). The other variant can do 50 mph (80 kph) so you’ll definitely need the proper documentation for this one.
As for pricing, the La Bagnole will set you back upwards of €9,990 ($9,800).
