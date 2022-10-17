Mobilize Duo Makes People Curious in Paris, Looks Like Twizy With More Features

Mobilize has brought its second model to the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and we have a set of live images of it in its stand. We are writing about the Mobilize Duo, a battery-electric quadricycle that mimics the Renault Twizy recipe, but with full doors and windows from the start. By the end of next year, it will be available on a subscription basis in some markets, or long-term leases, depending on the market. Unlike the Solo, the duo is going to be manufactured.
The idea with this vehicle is similar to that of others that try to tackle the urban mobility problem. It can be used by individual customers or companies to allow one or two people to go from one place to another in the city without having to own a car.
Since it is all-electric, it will not be generating any carbon emissions while it is operating, and its small size means that you can fit more of these in a compact space than you could with a larger vehicle.
As you may be aware, most people tend to buy a vehicle that is fit for multiple purposes, and that means driving around in a larger motor vehicle than you might need to, at least most of the time. So, instead of having thousands of “Sunday drivers,” who occasionally move their large vehicles around town for errands, you can have these vehicles rented out at an advantageous rate.
The Mobilize Duo is just 7.97 feet (2.43 meters) long, 4.26-feet (1.30 m) wide, and just 4.8 feet (1.46 m) tall. If three people would each park one of these vehicles perpendicularly in a standard parking space, they would all fit.
The doors open upwards, so there's room to get in or out even in crowded parking situations like these, but the best part is that you will not have to care if the vehicle you drove earlier is stuck in the middle.
Why? Because once you take your stuff from the vehicle and conclude your drive (and rental period), so do the vehicles next to “yours,” so you can just rent another one to go to your next destination.
Thanks to our dedicated photo/video team at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, we get to have a closer look at the Mobilize Duo, which is a vehicle that comes with most of the features that you need, and none of the things that you don't.
It has a sound system, lights, doors, buttons for the audio controls, a phone holder, two seats with three-point seatbelts, a steering wheel, pedals, and that is it. Evidently, there will be turn signals and wipers, but you do not need more in a vehicle meant to be shared. Take a look for yourself in the photo gallery.
