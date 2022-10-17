DS 3 Facelift Bows in Paris Motor Show, Looks Refreshed and Stylish

DS Automobiles has brought its facelifted DS 3 to the 2022 Paris Motor Show. As you may be aware, the model was formerly known as the DS 3 Crossback, but that last part has been eliminated, while the all-electric version is called DS 3 E-Tense. Simple enough, right? Here it is in its stand at the show.
In case you were not paying attention when the DS 3 facelift was revealed, you should know that it now features full-LED headlights as standard. Moreover, the front end has seen some changes, which involve lengthening the daytime running lights, as well as changing the grille, bumper, and headlights.
A quick look at the rear, and you will see that the bumper has not changed, but the lights have a new interior graphic while retaining their shape. This is a nifty trick, as no tooling at the DS factory needs to be changed, but the look is different thanks to a modification requested from the suppliers.
Customers can get the DS 3 facelift in a choice of seven colors, including two that are pearlescent. One of those is red, while the other is Grey, and this example in the gallery exhibits the latter shade. The range of alloy wheels has also been updated, and it consists of 17 and 18-inch models. Its brother, the DS 7, has a similar shade.
Inside, it comes with a 10.3-inch multimedia screen as standard, which comes with a new operating system. The latter is called DS Iris System, and it is meant to be faster and better than its predecessor. The steering wheel is also mildly changed, but not entirely different from its pre-facelifted version.
Sadly, the French premium marque has not changed the unusual placement of the door opening latch, which is below the element that may be used as an armrest, and also to pull the door shut from the inside. If you ever get behind the wheel of one, or in the passenger seat, you will understand exactly what I am writing about when you try to close the door.
If the DS 3 is not sold where you live, take a look through the photo gallery, and then use your imagination to figure out where your hand would instinctively go when you try to open the door.
