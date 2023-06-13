Kia Stinger Electric Successor Reportedly Codenamed GT1, Might Feature 113.2-kWh Battery

A mid-size fastback previewed by no fewer than two concepts, the Stinger launched in 2017 for the 2018 model year. Series production came to a screeching halt back in April 2023, with Kia championing the EV6 GT electric sport utility vehicle as the spiritual successor of the twin-turbo V6 Stinger GT trim.
Last year, back in October 2022, a South Korean publication reported that an electric sedan was under development. No further details were provided. Fast forward to June 2023, and yet another South Korean publication reports that GT1 is the project's codename. Believed to come out between late 2025 and the beginning of 2026, the Stinger-succeeding electric sedan reportedly boasts a dual-motor arrangement on a brand-new platform. Said motors net 450 kW at full chatter, split between 200 kW up front and 250 kW for the rear axle.
Converted to metric and mechanical ponies, make that 612 ps and 603 horsepower. Based on the eM vehicle architecture, this fellow targets between 700 and 800 kilometers (435 to 497 miles) on a full charge of the 113.2-kWh battery. This driving range is likely estimated on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which South Korea currently uses.
The WLTP isn't as close to real-world scenarios as EPA estimates are. If the GT1 sets foot in the United States, expect lower estimates than Kia's driving range numbers for the manufacturer's home market. It should be highlighted that Hyundai, which calls the shots at Kia, doesn't make 200- and 250-kW electric motors as of June 2023. The same can be said for the 113.2-kWh battery reported by our friends at The Korean Car Blog. The aforementioned eM platform is a next-gen electric vehicle architecture, although it's not known how similar it is to the E-GMP of the EV6.
Real-world testing is believed to begin this coming September. An E-segment car, as in midsize by American standards, the GT1 will be allegedly offered with two more powertrain choices. The cited publication understands that a rear-mounted electric motor will have to make do for the base specification, a drive unit that reportedly nets 160 kW (218 ps or 215 hp).
Slotted between the base and top grades, the middle-of-the-road configuration is understood to feature two 160-kW drive units for a grand total of 320 kW. That's 435 ps or 429 horsepower. The Korean Car Blog hasn't mentioned a thing in regard to battery capacity for these lesser powertrains. However, it should be noted that 113.2 kWh in a mid-size car is a tremendous capacity. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is a full-size liftback with 107.8 kWh of net capacity.
Although merely speculation at the present moment, it's pretty certain that Kia will price the GT1 higher than the Stinger. The manufacturer suggested retail price for the US market begins at $36,690 for the four-cylinder turbo and rear-wheel drive. The V6-powered GT2 version starts at $51,890 with rear-wheel drive or $2,200 higher with all-wheel drive. Said prices don't include the destination freight charge of $1,175.
