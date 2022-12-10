Kia Recalls Niro EV for Coolant Leak in Electric Power Control Unit

On November 4th, the safety boffins at Kia North America were informed of a problem affecting the 2020 model year Kia Niro EV for the European market. Similar to their European counterparts, North American-spec vehicles may experience a coolant leak in the electric power control unit. As a result, the American division opened an investigation to assess the failure mode, rate, and population of potentially affected vehicles.
A field analysis conducted in the period between November 8th and November 18th concluded with no fewer than seven warranty claims alleging either a stalling condition or a loss of motive power. All seven vehicles required a replacement electric power control unit due to a coolant leak, prompting Kia North America to contact their supplier.
Not exactly surprisingly, the supplier in question is Hyundai Mobis of South Korea, the parts and service arm of the Hyundai Motor Group that owns 33.8 percent of the Kia Corporation. The EPCU assembly bears part number 36601-0E190, as per the report below. Turning our attention back to the chronology of events, Hyundai Mobis informed the South Korean automaker that certain EPCUs were produced with improper sealing.
Coolant contacting the circuit board leads to the aforementioned stalling or loss of motive power conditions. Hyundai Mobis also told Kia that the process to ensure proper sealing was corrected on July 6th, 2020. Niro EV crossovers produced after September 5th, 2020, contain properly sealed electric power control units. No fewer than 872 vehicles are called back in the U.S., produced between June 18th, 2020, and September 4th, 2020.
As expected, owners of the subject vehicles will be informed by first-class mail with instructions to bring their Niro EVs to the dealership for an inspection. If the service technician discovers coolant leakage, then the EPCU will be replaced with a properly sealed unit at no expense to the owner. Dealers will be notified of the recall on January 26th, whereas owners can expect Kia-branded envelopes to be mailed on January 31st.
Not exactly surprisingly, the supplier in question is Hyundai Mobis of South Korea, the parts and service arm of the Hyundai Motor Group that owns 33.8 percent of the Kia Corporation. The EPCU assembly bears part number 36601-0E190, as per the report below. Turning our attention back to the chronology of events, Hyundai Mobis informed the South Korean automaker that certain EPCUs were produced with improper sealing.
Coolant contacting the circuit board leads to the aforementioned stalling or loss of motive power conditions. Hyundai Mobis also told Kia that the process to ensure proper sealing was corrected on July 6th, 2020. Niro EV crossovers produced after September 5th, 2020, contain properly sealed electric power control units. No fewer than 872 vehicles are called back in the U.S., produced between June 18th, 2020, and September 4th, 2020.
As expected, owners of the subject vehicles will be informed by first-class mail with instructions to bring their Niro EVs to the dealership for an inspection. If the service technician discovers coolant leakage, then the EPCU will be replaced with a properly sealed unit at no expense to the owner. Dealers will be notified of the recall on January 26th, whereas owners can expect Kia-branded envelopes to be mailed on January 31st.