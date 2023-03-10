Kevin Hart Shows "Lil Swag" While Posing With His Chevrolet Corvette C1

Kevin Hart doesn't really care that he's not among the tallest in the entertainment business. He proved that as he showed "Lil Swag" while posing with his gorgeous Corvette C1 restomod.
The actor and comedian is a huge car fan. That is a common fact among his fans, but in case you didn’t know, we’ve got you.
Hart has one of the most impressive car collections in the entertainment industry. And he seems to know what he’s talking about when it comes to cars, as his fleet includes modern vehicles, like the Ferrari SF90 Spider, which he said was the first one to arrive in the U.S. But also muscle cars, including a Grand National and a GNX, or classics like the Chevrolet Corvette C1.
The latter sparked our interest once again after Hart posted a series of pictures of himself and the gorgeous classic roadster. Making the elegant vintage look quite big, Hart showed his "Lil Swag" as he posed with the gorgeous C1. He also added a snap of him behind the wheel.
The Corvette C1 was one of Hart's reveals last year. In 2022, he also introduced a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner and a 1987 Buick Grand National. He unveiled the Corvette and the Grand National builds at the 2022 SEMA Show.
restomodded 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1. It's part of the model's first generation, introduced in 1953 and produced until 1962, when it left to make way for the Corvette C2.
It comes with a Franny Green mint paint job and, in typical Kevin Hart fashion, the Corvette C1 also received its own nickname, inspired by its exterior: "Mint Condition," also a reference to the way the vehicle looks. The name also features on the car, placed on the Corvette badge at the rear, but also inside the cabin and on both sides, in silver custom badging, replacing the “Fuel Injection” lettering it had when he got it. For the two-seat cabin, the actor chose a luxurious beige leather upholstery.
For this vintage beauty, Hart worked with Bent Custom, which was in charge of restoring the Corvette C1 back to life and making it look impeccable, featuring one-off Billet aluminum parts from Ogden Chrome.
The Corvette got upgraded to a GM LT1 V8 engine, paired with a 4L70e transmission, also featuring a Nick Williams billet 103mm T/B, a ProCharger billet intake, and a custom MagnaFlow exhaust, according to MagnaFlow.
purchased the restomod in 2021 for the eye-watering sum of $825,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sales event. It's unclear how much more he paid for the new upgrades.
The actor has a net worth of $450 million, so splashing almost one million on just one vintage car is certainly doable.
His collection also includes a 1970 Dodge Charger "Hellraiser" with 1,000 horsepower from SpeedKore Performance, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro "Bad News," an original 1987 Buick GNX, and more awesome models.
Hart also said, during the 2022 SEMA Show, that he has even more cars and that he tries "not to show around too many so you won't think I'm an a--hole, so I'll try to keep a large number of them under the wraps." Given how gorgeous most of them are, that's a shame.
