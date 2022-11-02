Kevin Hart Unveils Not One but Two Builds at SEMA, a Corvette and a Grand National

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is one of the celebrities present at SEMA this year. But he didn’t go empty-handed, as he unveiled two new builds, a Chevrolet Corvette and a Buick Grand National.
Just a few weeks ago, Goodguys announced they've awarded several titles to some of the most impressive custom cars this year. And Kevin Hart took the most prestigious one, Griot's Garage Muscle Car of the Year for his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with a Halloween theme, called Michael Myers. And while that is on display at the 2022 SEMA Show, it certainly isn’t the main attraction.
Because he’s nowhere near close to stopping when it comes to adding new cars to his collection. The comedian attended SEMA 2022 on November 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to unveil not just one, but two different builds, a restomodded Chevrolet Corvette C1 and a Buick Grand National.
The actor was at the show with his sons, Hendrix, 14, and Kenzo Kash, 4, and he saw the results for the first time live, just like everyone else present in the MagnaFlow booth for the Kevin Hart Collection.
Kevin usually picks very interesting names for his cars, and the 1959 Corvette doesn't miss the mark. The vintage convertible is called "Mint Condition," and it comes in a mint exterior, of course. This one was the result of his collaboration with Bent Custom and features one-off billet aluminum parts from Ogden Chrome. His name shows up on the vehicle, which has custom badging in silver. The Corvette badge at the rear also includes the car's name, with the color matching the luxurious beige leather interior.
Speaking of interesting names, the second reveal, the Grand National, also has a fun nickname: “Dark Knight.” It comes from Salvaggio Design, the same team that build his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
Before unveiling the Dark Knight, Kevin highlighted the fact that he is a "car enthusiast." He did admit that he has "a lot" of cars but that he tries "not to show around too many so you won't think I'm an a--hole, so I'll try to keep a large number of them under the wraps." Well, that's unfortunate for us, because his cars are quite awesome.
He did share they worked on the Grand National for a while, but he didn't want to see it beforehand. He couldn't have been more impressed with the result, though. He tried lifting his youngest to sit in the driver's seat, but he wasn't interested in that.
The vehicle came with around 3,000 miles (a bit over 4,800 km) on the odometer and they wanted to keep it as close to the real deal as possible and "keep the heart of the 80s" and the foundation of what the Grand National was.
The comedian added that he wanted a Grand National that he can drive, "I don't just sit in the cars, I drive the cars. This will be a daily driver."
The muscle car received a major redesign, including full front fascia update, with a new grille, custom badging, carbon fiber hood, and much more. When it comes to the powertrain, they put a Cadillac ATS-V 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood.
They wanted to keep the interior as close to the original as well, and it now features beige and blue throughout the cabin. The restomod sits on Vintage 501 wheels with Satin Nickel wheel hoops from Ogden Chrome, made by HRE Wheels, a frequent partner of Kevin Hart's, which also handled his SF90 Stradale Spider and 1970 Dodge Charger “Hellraiser.”
Luckily, Kevin looked absolutely thrilled with both this Grand National and the Chevrolet Corvette C1, which couldn't be more different one from the other.
