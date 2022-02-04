Kevin Hart's Latest Addition, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, Is Already Winning Awards

When you know what you want, and can afford to pay for it, it’s easy to obtain. Kevin Hart wanted a Halloween movie-themed 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, and he got it. The result is so stunning that it’s already winning him awards.
In late January, news broke out that Kevin Hart has added another muscle car to his collection: an iconic 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. But the vehicle was resto-modded almost entirely, having worked again with Dave Salvaggio from Salvaggio Design for the project.
The remodeling took a while, and, when they were done, the only original parts left were the roof, doors, fenders, and rear quarter panels.
Under the hood, there is the 7.0-liter supercharged HEMI V8. Mated to a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission, the HEMI goes as far as sending 940 horsepower to the rear wheels. Isn't that frightening? The list of requests forwarded by the comedian was for the car to get a lot of carbon fiber and a nod to the movie Halloween. Yes, it does look spooky now. You can read more about the restored car here.
Called Michael Myers, after the villain in the movie, the beautiful dark-painted muscle car is already winning Hart some important awards. The actor revealed the news on his Instagram account and shared that his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner received quite some important awards at the Grand National Roadster Show in early February.
In the post, he revealed his new addition won first place for Street Touring, and the most prestigious award of the competition, the first place for Street Machine Competition. He thanked the competition, and also gave a nod to Salvaggio Design and all the people that worked to create this beautiful result.
At the end of the post, Kevin Hart also shared he has a "true love for his world," and promised that there is more to come in terms of his purchases.
We can’t wait to find out what’s more, because Kevin Hart’s collection includes a lot of muscle cars, but also some modern models, like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider.
