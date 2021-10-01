Fisker PEAR Will Be Produced by Foxconn at the Lordstown Motors Plant

Kevin Hart Calls Himself a “Car Lover” As He Poses with New Porsche 911 Turbo S

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) With an estimated net worth of $200 million, Kevin Hart doesn’t think twice when there’s a new car out there. With a love for both vintage and new-gen exotic cars, he is expanding his collection at a fast pace and he couldn’t be prouder.Just last month, the actor added a 1987 Buick GNX to his garage, where you can find cars like the 1970 Dodge Charger Hellraiser, 1967 Mustang Eleanor, 1966 Pontiac GTO, Mercedes-BenzSLS Black Series, Mercedes-AMG G 65, 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish, a convertible Maserati Grand Turismo, a Ferrari 458 Spider, the 488 GTB and many others.But now let’s focus on his latest Instagram picture, where he poses next to a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Calling it a “dope pic,” the comedian thinks it gives him “lil Swag on the move…” And it does bring more than just a little swag, indeed.The 911 Turbo S comes with a newly developed, twin-turbocharged 3.75-liter flat-six engine. It gives out an output of 641 hp (650 ps), and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), all paired up to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. When it comes to performance, it reaches a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph) and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.7 seconds.Given all these figures, the starting price for the Porsche 911 Turbo S is $207,000 for coupes like Kevin Hart's.The actor previously showed off his latest ride on Nick Cannon’s show , where the latter revealed his prank by wrapping his face all over Hart’s private jet. From vintage models, supercars, and private jets, who knows what Kevin Hart will be adding to his collection next?