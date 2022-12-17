Kennedy Is a Single-Level Tiny Home That Comes With All the Desired Amenities

Even if tiny homes on wheels are much smaller than traditional houses, they don't have to feel that way. Kennedy is a great example. This mobile dwelling fits all the amenities you could possibly need into 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space. It has a light-filled living room, a gorgeous kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a bedroom that features plenty of storage.
Kennedy was designed by Park Model Homes, a custom builder from Spokane Valley, WA. It measures 33.3 ft (10 meters) in length, and it's 12-ft-wide (3.6-meter-wide). As you might've guessed, this house sits on the bigger side. It's a park model, which means it needs a special permit to be moved.
The unit is perfect for those who want a single-level house. But even if it doesn't have a loft, the interior of this tiny feels bright and airy. That's because it has numerous windows that let natural light inside. In fact, the living room has not one, not two, but eight windows. It's the perfect spot to relax and admire the views. This area also has an entertainment center and an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy.
The kitchen is a few steps away from the living room. This area also feels really spacious. It features a J-shaped peninsula that can fit up to four bar stools underneath. It has all the necessary appliances as well. There's a farmhouse-style sink, a full-size refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven. You'll also notice that there are numerous cabinets that offer ample storage.
But that's not the only area that provides a ton of storage space. The bathroom also has several cabinets and cubbies, allowing you to store away toiletries and other necessary items. On top of that, it includes a generous shower, a sink, and a spacious countertop. Right next to the bathroom, you'll find a closet designed to host a stackable washer and dryer.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it can fit a queen-size bed, two small nightstands, upper cabinets, a dresser, and a his-and-hers closet. Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the model. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what Kennedy is all about.
The unit is perfect for those who want a single-level house. But even if it doesn't have a loft, the interior of this tiny feels bright and airy. That's because it has numerous windows that let natural light inside. In fact, the living room has not one, not two, but eight windows. It's the perfect spot to relax and admire the views. This area also has an entertainment center and an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy.
The kitchen is a few steps away from the living room. This area also feels really spacious. It features a J-shaped peninsula that can fit up to four bar stools underneath. It has all the necessary appliances as well. There's a farmhouse-style sink, a full-size refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven. You'll also notice that there are numerous cabinets that offer ample storage.
But that's not the only area that provides a ton of storage space. The bathroom also has several cabinets and cubbies, allowing you to store away toiletries and other necessary items. On top of that, it includes a generous shower, a sink, and a spacious countertop. Right next to the bathroom, you'll find a closet designed to host a stackable washer and dryer.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it can fit a queen-size bed, two small nightstands, upper cabinets, a dresser, and a his-and-hers closet. Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the model. You can check out the clip attached down below to see what Kennedy is all about.