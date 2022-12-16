Delta Tiny House Stands Out With Its Neat Interior and Functional Layout

Since the demand for tiny houses has seen a tremendous increase over the last few years, more and more builders set up shop to offer tiny dwellers their dream home. A new player on the tiny house market is Family Home Design, an Ontario, California-based builder that promises to deliver high-quality homes with the fastest possible turnaround.
Their first tiny house model is called Delta and can be custom built on an iron trailer in various sizes, ranging from 18 feet to 32 feet long (5.5 to 10 meters), with a width of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters).
The model they show on their webpage is a beautiful 26-foot (8-meter) abode with a clean design and an inviting modern interior. The exterior of Delta harmoniously combines hardwood clear shiplap siding with some metal accents for the roof and body siding.
The structure features high-quality insulation for walls, floor, and ceiling, coupled with tempered insulated windows. The modern interior is dominated by black and white and boats shiplap walls and a luxury vinyl floor throughout.
Once you step inside, you’ll find yourself in the open living/kitchen space, with the bathroom at your right and the bedroom at the far left end of the house.
There is nothing strikingly spectacular about this home, yet it has so much appeal due to the well-thought-out layout and neat interior design.
The gorgeous kitchen is bright and practical, boasting a quartz countertop, shaker cabinets, a kitchen sink with spring swivel faucet, and an electrical stove, but customers can opt for a gas range option instead. There is also a bar with seating for two that can be used as dining space.
The living area is quite small and only fits a sofa and a TV mounted on the wall. The sleeping space is also tiny, but big enough to accommodate a comfortable full-size bed, and it's on the main floor, meaning ýou have enough headroom to stand up. It also features windows on all three external walls, so plenty of natural light comes in.
The bathroom hides behind a barn-style door and includes a full-size tiled shower with rainfall shower system, a Kohler toilet, a sink, and a vanity.
The price of this pre-designed tiny house is not mentioned on Family Home Design's page, but they do mention it takes about 14 to 18 weeks to complete on average, with this timeframe likely to extend to 20 weeks for custom projects. All houses are offered with a 6-month manufacturer defect warranty.
