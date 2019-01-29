autoevolution

Keep Staring at This Volvo Instead of Watching Super Bowl and It Might Be Yours

This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams go up against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in the battle knwon as the 53rd Super Bowl. And as usual, carmakers are doing their best to keep people from watching one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.
Last year, we had Mercedes-AMG and their Last Fan Standing challenge that called for fans to keep their eyes and fingers on a smartphone screen instead of the TV, in the hopes of landing the big prize, a Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe.

Due to a bunch of technical issues, the idea didn’t work at all, and the carmaker had to revert back to the old fashioned sweepstake to determine the winner.

Undeterred by Mercedes’ failure, Volvo announced this week that it will try to do something similar, targeting however only the people’s eyes, and not also their fingers.

Volvo’s challenge is titled Longest Drive and requires people to stare at a mobile device’s screen for long periods of time, starting 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The top three people who manage to stare the most intently get a chance to win an S60 sedan through Volvo’s Care subscription.

How would Volvo know you kept your eyes on the car instead of the TV? Using a mobile device’s features, of course.

There are only some such devices eligible to enter the competition (complete list here), namely the ones that have the ability to track the human eye.

Using this feature, the system will end your entry in the competition as soon as your gaze is drawn towards anything other than the target screen.

Volvo allows for multiple entries, so if that happens, you still get the chance to start over. Mind you however that there’s more than surely someone else out there better at staring than you, so we’d advise against taking any breaks.
