Katech Successfully Runs C8 Corvette Z06 LT6 Engine on E85, Turbo Update Incoming

Katech is the first aftermarket company to successfully engine dyno the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the all-new Z06. The Clinton Township-based performance outfit decided to skip in-car calibration in favor of engine development, which is why Katech used a Bosch Motorsport MS 6.4 engine control unit to manage the high-pressure fuel pumps and multi-stake intake manifold bypass system of the high-revving V8.

24 photos