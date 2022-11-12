Here's How You Can Land a 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Just $350

Considered by its maker to be the pinnacle of engineering, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 packs a proper punch and displays an exquisite silhouette. One finished in an alluring shade of red could end up in your garage for just $350. Here’s how.
The National Corvette Museum is licensed by Kentucky’s Department of Charitable Gaming to conduct a series of raffles every year. Their aim is to bring in more money for the Museum to continue running without any problems. Those who live in Kentucky and are over 18 years of age can purchase raffle tickets. The good news is that other Americans can participate in the sweepstake, but they can only do so by finding themselves physically in Kentucky when the purchase is made. Otherwise, the ticket is considered void, and the prize cannot be claimed if you win. To make sure this rule is respected, the Museum uses a plethora of checks.
One of their best raffles this year includes the 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible. The vehicle is finished in Red Mist and could be the best Christmas present for any car enthusiast or V8 aficionado. That’s because under the vehicle’s hood hides a high-revving 5.5-liter eight-cylinder engine. The naturally aspirated power unit puts out 670 HP (680 PS) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive, the two-door targa runs from zero to 60 mph (zero to 97 kph) in a claimed time of 2.6 seconds.
Of course, such American-made icons with hand-built engines do not come cheap. The 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible’s price starts from $105,300. Its sculpted appearance does not rely only on looking good because it’s also functional – the aerodynamics have been improved to provide better traction and cool the powertrain. The list of upgrades could continue, but we will only add this – it’s a must-have for any true gearhead that does not want to give up on great gas-powered vehicles yet. The Corvette Z06 continues a long history of proving that when America wants, America delivers.
But if you’re discouraged about the MSRP, you might be interested in the raffle. Right now, there are 1980 tickets remaining. At the beginning of the sweepstake, there were only 2500 tickets offered. So, the winning odds are better here than at the Powerball. Moreover, choosing a winner happens even when not all tickets are sold.
The raffle drawing is usually live-streamed on National Corvette Museum’s Facebook page or its dedicated website.
The winner of the 2023 Corvette Z06 will be able to take delivery at the Museum where a VIP tour will also be arranged for them. If it’s possible, then a tour of the Corvette Assembly Plant will be included together with a one-year membership to the Museum. An instructor will be on-site to help the lucky person make acquaintance with the powerful car.
At the time of writing, there are a little over 32 days left until this raffle ends.
One of their best raffles this year includes the 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible. The vehicle is finished in Red Mist and could be the best Christmas present for any car enthusiast or V8 aficionado. That’s because under the vehicle’s hood hides a high-revving 5.5-liter eight-cylinder engine. The naturally aspirated power unit puts out 670 HP (680 PS) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive, the two-door targa runs from zero to 60 mph (zero to 97 kph) in a claimed time of 2.6 seconds.
Of course, such American-made icons with hand-built engines do not come cheap. The 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible’s price starts from $105,300. Its sculpted appearance does not rely only on looking good because it’s also functional – the aerodynamics have been improved to provide better traction and cool the powertrain. The list of upgrades could continue, but we will only add this – it’s a must-have for any true gearhead that does not want to give up on great gas-powered vehicles yet. The Corvette Z06 continues a long history of proving that when America wants, America delivers.
But if you’re discouraged about the MSRP, you might be interested in the raffle. Right now, there are 1980 tickets remaining. At the beginning of the sweepstake, there were only 2500 tickets offered. So, the winning odds are better here than at the Powerball. Moreover, choosing a winner happens even when not all tickets are sold.
The raffle drawing is usually live-streamed on National Corvette Museum’s Facebook page or its dedicated website.
The winner of the 2023 Corvette Z06 will be able to take delivery at the Museum where a VIP tour will also be arranged for them. If it’s possible, then a tour of the Corvette Assembly Plant will be included together with a one-year membership to the Museum. An instructor will be on-site to help the lucky person make acquaintance with the powerful car.
At the time of writing, there are a little over 32 days left until this raffle ends.