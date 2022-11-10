KartRider Rush+ Season 16 Introduces New Legendary Karts and Themed Tracks

KartRider Rush+, the free online multiplayer mobile game developed by Nexon, one of the biggest companies in the gaming industry, keeps getting new content two years after its global launch. The latest installment in the KartRider franchise is being enjoyed by hundreds of millions of players worldwide, and for good reasons, considering the improvements it brings over the previous games.
That said, if you’re one of the gazillion fans playing KartRider Rush+ on your mobile device, you’ll be happy to know that Season 16 is now live. Dubbed “Louie’s Castle,” the new Season 16 update brings new legendary karts “Blitzer,” “Royal Carriage,” and the highlight kart of the season, “Dragon Saber.”
In addition, the game is getting new themed tracks such as “Tri-Cut Rail Line (Mine)” and “Scrub-a-Dub Tub (Castle).” The folks at Nexon have also confirmed that the latest update adds a brand-new “Boomhill PvE Race” system, which will allow players to race against a wide range of strong AI NPCs with different levels of difficulty. It’s a nifty feature that will definitely come in handy when you want to train before taking on other players.
Furthermore, Season 16 introduces a new “Spotlight System” that places a spotlight on the player with the highest level of “cuteness” before each race. Finally, an in-game event called “Welcome Boomhil PvE Race Invite” is now available until November 27. The event will award “Shield Shards” for special items, including the “Knights Helm Hair.”
In related news, Nexon revealed that it’s giving away several soccer-themed in-game rewards such as “Soccer Pitch Aura” to celebrate the upcoming Soccer Festival. These rewards can be obtained by pre-registering from November 11 to December 2 or by logging in from November 24 to December 2.
Also, players will be able to exchange “Soccer Shards” earned by logging in and participating in ranked games for items such as “Soccer Fan Handheld” and “Soccer Kit Set.” KartRider Rush+ is available for free on iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.
