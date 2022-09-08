KartRider Rush+ Moonhill City Update Adds Legendary Karts, New Tracks

Mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ has just kicked off Season 15 Moonhill City update, which brings not just new legendary karts and new tracks, but also a bunch of rewards and a brand new “Ranked Squad Mode.”
Artemyzer, named after the goddess of the hunt, and Super Dao, are the new legendary karts included in the Moonhill City update. They come alongside new themed tracks such as Moonshadow Tunnel and Zipi’s Hideout, which are already available to explore in the game.
Developer Nexon also revealed a new collaborative “Ranked Squad Mode” that will allow racing fans to play ranked matches together in team-based races. The newly-added mode will divide players into three teams: Village, Forest and Factory.
The Ranked Squad Mode will conclude on November 6 and players who performed well will receive rewards according to their rank such as “Rank Guard Card,” “Free Promotion Races Pass,” limited-time legendary karts, and much more.
Along with Season 15 Moonhill City update, KartRider Rush+ players are also getting an in-game event to celebrate the new season. Between September 9 and September 25, players will be allowed to exchange “tyre shards” earned by logging during the event for upgraded legendary karts, including Super Cotton, GEN2, and Scary Bear.
Furthermore, developers announced they will give away Star Kid Hair (Permanent) and Star Kid Outfit (Permanent) as rewards for accumulated login days during the event period. Those hunting for chests will be happy to know that Fortitude Chest rewards have been changed with the arrival of Season 15.
In terms of improvements, Moonhill City update changes the requirements to access World Chat to level 50 or more. Also, the Start button the game lobby will be changed into a button where players can select “Ranked Mode / Classic Mode / Simulation Mode / All Mode.”
Last but not least, a new Moonhill City story mode is now available in the kart racing game, which will feature 30 stages across 3 episodes. The first episode unlocks on September 9, and the next episodes will go live every two weeks. KartRider Rush+ is available for free on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store.
