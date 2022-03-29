Bloodborne Kart Is a Thing, Here Is Some Gameplay Footage

The critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne has a huge community of fans, which will a lot bigger if Sony would allow its port to PC like it did with Demon’s Souls, another masterpiece that needs no introduction.
The love for Bloodborne encouraged the modding community to come with amazing mods that further enhances the gameplay experience or makes it more fun. Bloodborne Kart is a fan project coming from game developer Lilith Walther, the same person responsible for the PS1-inspired Bloodborne demake.
The project was announced less than a week ago and we already have the first gameplay footage that offers Bloodborne fans a glimpse at what’s to come. During the 1-minute trailer, Walther showcases the game’s drifting mechanics, as well as part of the power up system, which will be further improved with additional power ups as the development cycle progresses.
The Hunter’s pistol is the only usable part of the powerup system, but Walther revealed plans to create a “proper roulette selection.” According to Walther, “using the generated quicksilver bullets is good for a battle mode, but for racing it would be better if it was discarded after a few shots.” So, as you can see, the power-up system is still being fine-tuned as ideas start to shape up.
We’re also getting some insight into the control scheme: “pressing left & right on the D-pad will rotate the cam a small amount, but L2 & R2 can be used to rotate the cam 90-degrees, or 180 if you press both.”
Also, in case you’re wondering, the health and stamina bars are just leftovers from the PSX Bloodborne demake, they have no use in Bloodborne Kart, so they will most likely be removed by the time the project is ready for primetime. Looking forward to see how this will turn out, but considering the success of the Bloodborne demake (100k downloads in less than 24 hours), we’re convinced Bloodborne Kart will be at least just as successful.
The project was announced less than a week ago and we already have the first gameplay footage that offers Bloodborne fans a glimpse at what’s to come. During the 1-minute trailer, Walther showcases the game’s drifting mechanics, as well as part of the power up system, which will be further improved with additional power ups as the development cycle progresses.
The Hunter’s pistol is the only usable part of the powerup system, but Walther revealed plans to create a “proper roulette selection.” According to Walther, “using the generated quicksilver bullets is good for a battle mode, but for racing it would be better if it was discarded after a few shots.” So, as you can see, the power-up system is still being fine-tuned as ideas start to shape up.
We’re also getting some insight into the control scheme: “pressing left & right on the D-pad will rotate the cam a small amount, but L2 & R2 can be used to rotate the cam 90-degrees, or 180 if you press both.”
Also, in case you’re wondering, the health and stamina bars are just leftovers from the PSX Bloodborne demake, they have no use in Bloodborne Kart, so they will most likely be removed by the time the project is ready for primetime. Looking forward to see how this will turn out, but considering the success of the Bloodborne demake (100k downloads in less than 24 hours), we’re convinced Bloodborne Kart will be at least just as successful.